New Richmond dropped a 2-1 decision in overtime to Eau Claire Memorial, while Hudson and River Falls both earned victories in Big Rivers Conference boys hockey action Thursday night.
New Richmond’s loss dropped them into a first place tie with Eau Claire Memorial in the BRC at 8-1 each. The two teams will meet again Saturday night in Eau Claire.
Tuesday night’s game in New Richmond was scoreless after one period before the Tigers took a 1-0 lead on a Reece Hubmer goal at the 5:01 mark of the second, assisted by Jameson Unger and Lance Howard.
The Old Abes got the tying goal at the 12:20 mark of the second, and after a scoreless third period, netted the game-winner on a power play 7:32 into overtime.
New Richmond goalie Blake Milton finished with 30 saves as the Old Abes outshot the Tigers 32-24.
New Richmond is ranked No. 2 in this week’s Wisconsin Prep Hockey Division 2 Coaches Poll while Eau Claire Memorial is ranked No. 4 in Division 1.
Hudson blanks third-ranked Chippewa Falls
Hudson remained just two points behind New Richmond and Eau Claire Memorial in the BRC standings with a 5-0 road victory at No. 3 ranked Chippewa Falls.
The victory bumped the Raiders to 7-3 in conference play while Chippewa Falls slipped to 6-3.
Alex Pottratz and Carson Strapon scored two goals each for Hudson while Aidan Tepper-Engh stopped all 23 shots he faced to earn the shutout.
Pottratz got things going with his first goal just 39 seconds into the game before Harrison Ross made it a 2-0 game with 23 seconds remaining in the opening period. Pottratz and Strapon scored two minutes apart early in the second period before Strapon scored midway through the third period to make the final 5-0.
Pottratz assisted on both Strapon goals and Mike Mauer had two assists while Strapon, Brecken Meyer, Erik Milchak, Oliver Schroeder and Will Kowalsky had one assist each.
Hudson, now 10-7 overall, will host Wausau West in a nonconference game Saturday at 4 p.m. at Gornick Arena before returning to BRC play Tuesday, Jan. 31, at River Falls.
River Falls snaps three-game skid
Calvin Schrank’s goal five minutes into the third period snapped a tie game and gave River Falls a 3-2 victory over Rice Lake to snap the Wildcats’ three-game losing streak and give the Cats their first BRC win of the season Thursday night in River Falls.
After a scoreless first period, each team scored twice in the second with Ben Johnson’s power play goal at the 10:48 mark tying the score 1-1 and Matthew Marsollek’s even-strength tally 29 seconds later giving the Wildcats a 2-1 lead.
Tied 2-2 after two, Schrank scored the game winner with assists from Wyatt Hoepfl and Andrew Amundson five minutes into the third.
Grady Nygaard and Marsollek picked up assists on Johnson’s power play goal while Teddy Norman and Wyatt Tschida assisted on the goal by Marsollek. Goalie Jayden Serene finished with 27 saves as the Cats outshot the Warriors 37-29.
River Falls, now 1-8 in BRC play, 5-12 overall, will play a nonconference game at Altoona Friday night before returning to BRC play at home against Hudson Tuesday, Jan. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.