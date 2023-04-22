Hudson Raiders

Jake Busson tossed a two-hit, complete-game shutout and helped himself at the plate with three hits and an RBI as Hudson completed a series sweep of Eau Claire Memorial with a 5-0 victory over the Old Abes Friday at Carson Park in Eau Claire.

Busson struck out nine and didn’t walk a batter as the Raiders improved to 5-1 overall, 3-1 in Big Rivers Conference play. The victory comes three days after the Raiders beat the Old Abes 3-1 Tuesday in Hudson.

Hudson racked up 12 hits at the plate, including a 4-for-4 day by Wyatt Gavin, who also stole three bases. Landon Zeuli added a pair of hits and an RBI and Payton Lawrence and Braeden Bezanson drove in a run apiece.

The Raiders scored single runs in the first, second, fifth, sixth and seventh innings, beginning with an RBI single by Zeuli to drive in Hunter Carlson in the top of the first.

Lawrence singled in Eli Ramthun, who had reached on an error, in the top of the second and Zeuli singled, went to third on a base hit by Busson, and scored on a sac fly by Bezanson in the fifth to make it a 3-0 game.

With two outs in the top of the sixth, Carlson and Zeuli drew back-to-back walks before Busson singled in pinch runner Nick Hirsch, who was running for Carlson. Hudson’s final run came in the top of the seventh when Gavin stroked his fourth single of the game, stole second and third, and scored on a passed ball.

For the second straight game the Raiders played error-free ball in the field.

The Raiders are scheduled to play two games in Franklin against Mosinee and Muskego Saturday before a crucial home-and-home series with BRC leader River Falls next week. The Raiders will host the Wildcats Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at Grandview Park before meeting again Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at First National Bank of River Falls Field.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you