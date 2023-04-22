Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 683.0 feet, Lock and Dam 3 may end operations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 815 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 682.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The river is continuing to rise. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 683.7 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 680.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 684.1 feet on 04/17/1952. &&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE). * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 830 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 18.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The river is continuing to gradually rise. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 19.3 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.0 feet on 06/27/2014. &&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa... Wisconsin...Minnesota... Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Crawford, Grant and Allamakee Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, La Crosse and Vernon Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and Buffalo Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and Pepin Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo Counties. .The combination of snow melt and recent rainfall has resulted in rising river levels along the Mississippi River. Moderate to major flooding is expected along the Mississippi River from Lake City, MN to Dubuque, IA. The river will likely crest somewhere between April 25 and April 29 north of La Crosse, and between April 27 and May 1 south of La Crosse. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued later this evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.7 feet, The entrance to Hok-Si-La Park is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 18.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Saturday was 18.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.7 feet early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.1 feet on 04/16/2001. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Milwaukee Road railroad between Red Wing and Hastings begins flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 815 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 15.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The river is continuing to rise. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.0 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.0 feet on 04/18/1952. &&