Joey Butz scored a career-high 30 points and River Falls pulled away in the second half to defeat New Richmond 72-56 Thursday night in New Richmond.
The Wildcats led by three, 34-31, at the break before widening the gap to 21 in the second half on the way to improving to 6-4 in Big Rivers Conference play, 13-5 overall. New Richmond fell to 2-8 in the conference, 5-11 overall.
Butz hit four 3-pointers and was 8-of-9 from the free throw line on the way to his 30-point night. Eli Johnson contributed 16 points with a pair of 3-pointers while Hayden Bottolfson scored nine points, all from beyond the arc. Jonah Severson pulled down a team-high five rebounds and dished out six assists in addition to scoring seven points.
Brady Barlow-Sager led New Richmond with 14 points and Reis Hidde scored 11 while Nick Stellrecht finished with eight points and seven rebounds. Jacob Hagman led the Tiger defense with five steals.
River Falls will visit BRC leader Hudson (9-1, 13-4) Saturday night while New Richmond will travel to Menomonie (3-7, 6-11).
