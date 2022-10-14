The St. Croix Central girls had two of the top eight finishers, and three in the top 11, to take third place at the Middle Border Conference Cross Country Championship Thursday, Oct. 13, in Somerset.
Osceola won the team title with 40 points and Amery was second with 46 while the Panthers were third with 72. Somerset finished seventh in the eight-team field with 165.
Osceola’s boys gave the Chieftains a sweep of the team titles with a first place score of 45. Prescott took second with 67 and Altoona was third with 72 while St. Croix Central was fourth with 104 and Somerset finished seventh with 182.
Kaitlyn Carlson led the Central girls with a sixth place time of 20 minutes, 32.3 seconds while Adeline Swanson was eighth in 20:43.2. Abby Lamers contributed an 11th place time of 20:49.0 and Ellie Smith was 21st in 22:05.1 while Emmie Collins finished 26th in 22:11.2.
Somerset was led by Hailee Patrick in 22nd place in 22:05.3, and Hannah Mroz in 23rd in 22:05.8. Grace Laboissiere finished 37th in 23:23.8, and Mia Olson was 41st in 24:03.2, while Grace Kumlin placed 42nd in 24:03.4.
Osceola’s Rachel Ulrich took the girls’ individual title with a time of 19:15.1.
Chayton Gottfredsen led the St. Croix Central boys with a 17th place tie of 18:08.9, while Adam Madlung was right behind in 18th place in 18:15.8. Braiden Rasmussen finished 20th in 18:21.0, and Maverick Kostrzak was 21st in 18:21.7, while Brian Woehrle placed 28th in 19:08.1.
Kohen Bonnell was Somerset’s top runner with a 26th place time of 18:49.7. Jaiden Kohler finished 36th in 20:16.5, and Ethan Osborn was 37th in 20:22.4, while Jacob Hall placed 40th in 20:45.8, and Connor Grahovac was 43rd in 22:28.9.
Alex Pazdernik of Ellsworth was the boys’ champion with a time of 16:27.2.
Next up for both the Panthers and Spartans is the WIAA Division 2 sectional Saturday, Oct. 22, in Rice Lake.
