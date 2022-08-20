Striking early and showing the ability to move the ball in many ways resulted in the St. Croix Central football team rolling to a 54-21 victory in their season opener Friday night.
The Panthers won the non-conference game on their home field against Spencer-Columbus Catholic. Central used a diverse running game, splashed with a pass, to light up the scoreboard. The Panther defense played an extremely strong first half, before hitting a lull in the third quarter.
Central took the opening kickoff and marched 54 yards for the score. The ground game was constructed around the blasts of senior fullback A.J. Holmgren into the middle of the line. With the Spencer-Columbus defense aware of Holmgren, it opened up the outside game. Holmgren capped the first drive with a two-yard run with 7:46 left in the opening quarter.
Spencer-Columbus’ first drive was stopped on downs on their 44-yard line. The Panthers took quick advantage, with quarterback Caden Wester hitting receiver Mason Sullivan for a 44-yard score on the first play after the turnover.
The Panthers quickly forced a punt and set out to score their third touchdown of the first quarter. It came on a 32-yard run by Kyle Trainor, as the Panthers executed the jet sweep for the score. They led 21-0 before the game was 10 minutes old.
Spencer-Columbus got on the scoreboard for the first time early in the second quarter. The Panthers had a miscue on the ensuing kickoff, giving them the ball at their own 6-yard line. Shortly after, the Panthers struck for the biggest play of the game. Wester, the Panther quarterback, cut through a hole created by the right side of his line. He zipped past the S-C secondary on his way to an 85-yard touchdown.
The Panthers scored once more before halftime. They ran Trainor on another jet sweep and it worked just as well as the first time. He scored from 43 yards out to make the score 33-7 with 57 seconds left in the half.
The teams swapped touchdowns twice in the third quarter. Both of Central’s touchdowns were scored by Wester, on runs of eight and 29 yards.
The Panthers worked on their I-formation offense in the fourth quarter. Junior Sam Fischer carried on nearly every play in a 56-yard scoring drive, capping the scoring with a two-yard touchdown.
Wester led the Panthers with 185 yards rushing on 17 carries. Trainor gained 91 yard on three attempts.
Central coach John Tackmann said he was pleased with the performance of the Panther defense. He said the starting trio in the defensive line (Riley Drinkwine, Jacob Berends and Nathan Stark) all performed well. First-time starters including defensive end Rhett Schweitzer and outside linebackers Eli Ponath and Owen Wasley also drew laurels from their coach.
The Panthers will play their first road game of the season this Friday when they travel to Elk Mound. The Panthers and Mounders were major rivals in the years that Central was a member of the Dunn-St. Croix Conference. The Mounders lost their season opener on Thursday against Spooner, 29-21.
