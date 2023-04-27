The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control voted Tuesday, April 25, to approve a Conference Realignment Task Force recommendation that will provide changes to many conferences in the state, including the Big Rivers Conference, beginning in the 2024-25 school year.
The approved changes were done with the goal of grouping teams by enrollment and geography while aiming to maintain 8-team conferences with possible paired conferences if necessary and appropriate.
That’s what will happen with the Big Rivers Conference, which will be reduced to a seven-team conference and paired with the Wisconsin Valley Conference for one crossover game each season to count towards a seven-game league record. Teams will still play two nonconference games for a total of nine regular season games.
The approved plan keeps Hudson, New Richmond and River Falls in the Big Rivers Conference and moves Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North to the Wisconsin Valley Conference, while Rice Lake will rejoin the Big Rivers Conference after playing one year in the Middle Border Conference.
The new-look Big Rivers Conference will include Hudson, New Richmond, River Falls, Chippewa Falls, Menomonie, Superior and Rice Lake, while the Wisconsin Valley Conference will consist of Eau Claire Memorial, Eau Claire North, D.C. Everest, Marshfield, Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids and Wausau West.
It’s the latest move by the WIAA to tweak football-only conference realignment to rebalance leagues throughout the state to ensure a level playing field for as many teams as possible.
During the last conference realignment in 2020, River Falls was moved from the Big Rivers Conference to the Mississippi Valley Conference and replaced by New Richmond, which had previously played in the Middle Border Conference. River Falls appealed the move and rejoined the Big Rivers in 2022 with Rice Lake moving to the Middle Border.
According to WisSports.net, 105 teams will change conferences in the fall of 2024 with 12 more moving to 8-man football. Only 17 of 49 conferences statewide would remain unchanged.
