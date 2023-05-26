Eli Babler threw a two-hit, complete game shutout and fifth-seeded St. Croix Central scored four runs without a hit in the bottom of the fourth on its way to a 5-0 victory over No. 12 Somerset in a Division 2 regional semifinal Thursday afternoon in Hammond.
Babler struck out nine and walked three in the complete game victory while six walks and a Spartan error led to four Panther runs, all with two outs, in the bottom of the fourth. Mark Albright, Eli Ponath and Noah Nusbaum all drew bases-loaded walks to earn RBIs in the inning. Albright singled in a run in the fifth to make the score 5-0.
Ben Myers and Carson Belisle had the lone Somerset hits while Mason Schmidt took the pitching loss after working the first 3 ⅔-innings on the mound.
With the win the Panthers, now 13-6, advanced to play No. 4 seed Northwestern in a regional final Tuesday, May 30.
Somerset ends its season with a record of 7-16.
