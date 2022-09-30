The Hudson volleyball team swept New Richmond by scores of 25-11, 25-20, 25-9 Thursday night to improve to 22-5 overall, 3-2 in Big Rivers Conference play. New Richmond fell to 6-19 overall, 0-5 in the BRC.
Hudson will compete at the Mora, Minn. Invitational this weekend while the Tigers will host an 8-team invite.
