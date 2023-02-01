New Richmond’s girls basketball team held off a second half surge by River Falls to post a 62-56 victory over the Wildcats Tuesday night in River Falls.
The Tigers held a 15-point lead at halftime, 28-13, before the Wildcats pulled to within two, 49-47, with just over four minutes remaining, but two free throws and a layup by Elle Covey pushed the lead back to six and the Tigers hit 7-of-9 free throws in the final 1:29 to hold on for the win.
Gaby Aune led New Richmond with 21 points and Brooke Blaszczyk scored 14 while Covey finished with 10.
The victory boosted the Tigers’ record to 5-4 in Big Rivers Conference play, 9-9 overall, while River Falls slipped to 2-1 in the BRC, 6-10 overall.
New Richmond will be back in action Friday at home against Menomonie while River Falls will visit Hudson on Saturday.
