Hudson saw its five-game Big Rivers Conference winning streak come to an end with a 0-0 tie with Eau Claire Memorial Thursday night, while River Falls earned a 2-0 victory over Rice Lake to close the gap between the top two teams in the conference standings.
New Richmond also got a big 2-1 victory over Eau Claire North that moved the Tigers into third place in the BRC. That’s important because the top three teams at the end of the regular season schedule will compete in the championship bracket of the round-robin tournament for the conference title.
After Thursday night’s results, Hudson remained in first place at 5-0-1 (16 points) and River Falls is second at 4-0-2 (14 points), while New Richmond is third at 4-3-0 (12 points), one point ahead of 3-1-2 Eau Claire Memorial.
Hudson and River Falls each have two conference matches remaining before conference tournament play begins May 18, including one against each other this Tuesday night in River Falls. The Raiders wrap up regular season round-robin play at Superior (1-4-0) Thursday night while River Falls will host Chippewa Falls (1-4-0) Thursday. New Richmond has one game left– at Superior Tuesday.
