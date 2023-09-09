Hudson and River Falls traded punches in the first half before the Raiders delivered the knockout blow in the third quarter on their way to a 48-26 win over the Wildcats in the annual Little Brown Jug game Friday night in River Falls.
It was the 106th meeting between the local rivals and gave Hudson possession of the Little Brown Jug for the first time in three years. River Falls leads the all-time series 56-50.
The two teams went toe-to-toe in the first half, although neither one could make an extra point, while playing to a 20-20 tie. After the break it took Hudson just three plays to snap the stalemate when quarterback Rylan Schultz broke free for a 45-yard touchdown run, his third touchdown of the game. Kicker Jack Strong added the extra point to make it a 27-20 game and the Raiders never looked back..
Justin Robey ripped off a 28-yard touchdown run later in the quarter and Strong’s extra point extended Hudson’s lead to 34-20, before Schultz hit wide receiver Tyler Lessard deep over the top for a 42-yard touchdown, their second TD connection of the game, to push the lead to 41-20 three minutes into the fourth.
After a short River Falls punt gave Hudson the ball at the Wildcat 45, Payton Pingel capped Hudson’s next drive with a 16-yard sprint to just inside the pylon to make it a 48-20 game with 6 minutes, 20 seconds remaining.
River Falls drove 65 yards on the ensuing possession to get a 2-yard touchdown run from Jonah Severson with 2:20 left to make the final 48-26.
River Falls opened the game by putting together an 80-yard, 8-minute drive that ended with a 5-yard TD run by Severson to take a 6-0 lead. Hudson came right back, needing just over a minute to tie the score on a 39-yard catch-and-run by Lessard.
The Wildcats put together another long drive early in the second quarter, marching 66 yards before Severson carried it over on 4th-and-goal at the one to take a 12-6 lead. But Hudson answered quickly again with a 48-yard touchdown run by Schultz just over a minute later to tie the score 12-12.
River Falls’ Andrew Amundson returned the ensuing kick across midfield to the Hudson 45 yard line, and Mason Novak made a sliding catch of a Jacob Range pass at the Raider 23 on 3rd-and-long to keep the drive alive, before Severson carried it over from six yards out to give the Cats their third lead of the half. Amundson took a pitch from Range and threw it back to Range in the end zone for the two-point conversion and the Wildcat lead was 20-12 with 2:33 remaining in the first half.
But again, Hudson answered quickly with a 63-yard scoring drive, including a 35-yard run by Robey down to the Wildcat one to set up a touchdown sneak by Schultz with 48 seconds remaining in the half. Schultz then connected with Lessard for the two-point conversion to make it a 20-20 game at the break.
Hudson improved to 3-1 overall, 2-0 in the Big Rivers Conference and will visit undefeated Menomonie next week, while River Falls, now 2-2 overall, 0-2 in the BRC, will host Eau Claire Memorial (1-3, 0-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to crichardson@orourkemediagroup.com.