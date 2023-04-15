Thomas Casey

New Richmond’s Thomas Casey pulls away from the rest of the field on his way to a first place time of 15.95 seconds at the Hudson True Team Meet Friday, April 14. Bob Burrows / Star-Observer photo

The Hudson girls and the New Richmond boys claimed the titles at the Hudson True Team Track and Field Meet in Hudson Friday afternoon.

The Raider girls were boosted by six first place finishes– including the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 meter relays.

Lyla Vlcek took the 3200 meter run title with a time of 12:51.21 and Lanie Jilek was first in the 100 meter hurdles in 17.76 seconds while Ella Carstensen won the 300 hurdles in 50.09. In field events, Laura Mahowald cleared 4-feet, 9-inches to win the high jump and Karin Crimm made 9-feet to win the pole vault while Lilly Johnson took first in the discus with a throw of 98-03.

Izzy Jensen turned in a pair of first place finishes for New Richmond– in the 400 meter dash in 1:04.3 and the triple jump with a distance of 33-11. Rachel Randleman won the 100 meter dash in 13.36 seconds and the 200 dash in 27.12 seconds for River Falls.

On the boys’ side, New Richmond’s Ethan Turbeville won the 100 dash in 11.07 seconds and the 200 in 22.7 to account for two of the Tigers’ nine first place finishes.

Konrad Knutson contributed a first place time of 2:10.43 to the Tiger point total and Thomas Casey won the 110 high hurdles in 15.95 seconds while Mason Hughes took first in the high jump at 6-feet. Lee Erickson cleared 12-feet to win the pole vault and Tim DeYoung totaled 38-07.5 to win the triple jump while Mason Toth took first in the discus with a throw of 131-05. The Tigers also won the 4x100 relay in 43.9 seconds.

Hudson received first place finishes from Ross Yaeger in the 400 meter dash in 51.83 seconds and Ethan Eilertson in the 1600 meter run in 4:37.44 as well as the 4x400 and 4x800 relays, while River Falls’ Jordan Karras cleared 20-11 to win the long jump.

Hudson’s girls totalled 1,654 points while New Richmond was second with 1,253. Eau Claire Memorial finished third with 1,183.5 and River Falls was fourth with 979.5 while Eau Claire North took fifth with 745.

New Richmond’s boys finished with 1,485.5 points while Hudson was second with 1.372.5. River Falls placed third with 1,352.5 and Eau Claire Memorial was fourth with 1,152 while Eau Claire North took fifth with 1,032.5

