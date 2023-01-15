River Falls hosted its annual Winter Wonderland Gymnastics Invitational Saturday, with 10 teams from Wisconsin and Minnesota, including Hudson, competing for individual and the team title in the high school gym.
The Wildcats finished first with a team score of 135.8, edging second place Medford by less than one point, while Hudson finished sixth with a score of 129.2.
