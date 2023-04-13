I’m still sometimes surprised at my limited vocabulary. Until the last few years, I had lived a fairly
productive and mostly pleasant life without ever knowing anything about “wokeness.” I confess that I have to say the same about the word “grifter.” I have now informed my understanding of “wokeness” and hope you may appreciate my new learning about “grifters.”
Having been born and raised in Iowa, I should have known about “grifters.” Its first use in the United States was in an Iowa newspaper, The Waterloo Courier, in 1902, in an article about an unsavory businessman, a “grifter,” allowed to advertise his wares “and by which he robs the merchants with his worthless trash.”
Two years later, an article in the St. Louis Republic compared “grifters” and “grafters,” saying that “grafters, as everyone knows, are those who separate us from our earned or unearned increment in the ordinary course of business.”
The word “graft” first appeared in England in the late 15th century in the botanical sense. Once again, our American forebearers gave it a darker meaning.
Around 1865, according to the Oxford English Dictionary, the word “graft” in the United States had become “the obtaining of profit or advantage by dishonest or shady means,” especially “bribery, blackmail, or the abuse of a position of power or influence.”
I was familiar with and have used the word “graft.” It was when many in the political world began
accusing one another of being “grifters” that I took notice of. One of the problems in finding the difference between “grifter” and “grafter” is that there appears to be some uncertainty of meaning in early use.
The “grifter” is typically defined as a small-time confidence man or some sort of a thief.
The “grafter,” while also most of those things, may also be someone who engages in the “political corruption” sense of the word “graft.” Merriam-Webster defines such behavior as “the acquisition of money, position, or other profit by dishonest or questionable means, as by actual theft or by taking advantage of a public office or a position of trust or employment to obtain fees, perquisites, profits on contracts, or pay for work not done or service not performed.”
I’ve concluded that those who currently delight in calling a political adversary a “grifter” should really be using the word “grafter,” because they are describing someone who is engaged in the unfortunate old and current tradition of taking and using public money while not performing any public service while in office.
It makes me sad. My mother, father and my kindergarten teacher always reminded me not to call people names. The Pulitzer Prize winning American novelist Toni Morrison said this about such behavior, “our debates, for the most part, are examples unworthy of a playground: name-calling, verbal slaps, gossip, giggles, all while the swings and slides of governance remain empty.”
I join those who also hope that the continuing election cycles may more and more rid us of the name callers and replace them with the hard working do-gooders.
