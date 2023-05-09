At age 92, grandfather Jim had elective surgery to “ream-out” his blood vessels from groin to ankle in the hopes of improving circulation and energy through increased blood flow. He seemed basically fine afterwards.
But then he’d also survived WWII, co-leading Chinese troops, so this was no big deal for him.
Some time later, he said the surgery hadn’t worked as planned. He hadn’t known it could sap his energy. No one had mentioned that risk.
For him, no energy was far worse than pain.
Ten years later, his words came back to me with new meaning.
After significant blood loss from a miscarriage a while back, it felt like someone had pulled my plug out of the wall. No power.
So this is what Jim meant by energy.
We can’t see it, but we know it exists when we no longer have it.
Some cultures have never lost track of the essential energy flow that powers life. And it seems that western materialism sees our bodies more like complex machines. We are more taken by the visible things.
And yet it’s been 150 years since modern science first started realizing that reality exists beyond the visible world. By the late 1800s we learned that empty space was actually full of stuff. Energy stuff. Waves. And these waves were powerful.
Stretch your arms wide like you’re ready to fly. Consider the length between your hands as the spectrum of waves known to exist, with the tiniest (gamma rays) at one end and the largest (radio waves) at the other. Hold up your finger at that 6-foot length. hat’s the width of the visible spectrum.
So when I look at the world, aren’t I only seeing a tiny fraction of what’s actually around me?
I see energy as force and movement and flow in this invisible realm of waves and particles and light and sound.
Today, quantum physics talks of electro-magnetic fields – that everything emanates its own electro-magnetic fields and is in constant contact and exchange with everything else. Take a set of magnets to see the invisible at work — turn it around and feel the repelling force.
I say, the invisible flow powers us. And we know it. We feel it daily in hundreds of ways. We notice another’s energy — whether it repels or attracts us, whether it commands the room. We notice whether we have trouble getting out of bed, whether we feel powered by our food or caffeine, whether we can concentrate, whether we can lift what we need to carry.
Imagine waking up one morning — what day of the week is it? It’s a Friday morning. No, actually it’s Monday. Any energy difference in you with that rapid change of thought?
***
Poet Lisel Mueller points to the visible energy in Monet’s world. In “Monet Refuses the Operation,” the painter told the eye doctor offering to correct his aging vision.
“Doctor, you say there are no halos around the streetlights… and what I see is an aberration caused by old age. It has taken me all my life to soften and blur the edges you regret I don’t see, to learn that the line I called the horizon does not exist… and now you want to restore my youthful errors: fixed notions of top and bottom, the illusion of three-dimensional space… The world is flux and light becomes what it touches, becomes water, lilies on water, above and below water”.
Over the past five months, I’ve felt the strange possibilities of energy work in a recent on-line class. There were 1,300 participants from 50 countries. Everyone brought experiences of trauma from family violence, genocide, war, enslavement and loss.
This virtual sharing proved to be a powerful tool for group energy exchange. I would not have imagined it possible to create a safe space for healing through a computer screen.
And then there is energy as sound vibration. Like a beloved’s voice on that phone that brings them instantly close. And like singing together. This has been shown to be one of the fastest ways to calm ourselves and find belonging.
As song-leader Lisa Littlebird says, “song is one of the fastest metabolizers of difficult emotions. I see songs as spells, with the purpose to shift energy... and therefore create possibility for changing.”
Ah! I step outside into spring. What a different energy than winter. I have no doubt at that moment that I am moving energy, as is all that’s around me.
