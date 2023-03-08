March 8 is International Women’s Day. The theme for this year is “Embrace Equity,” suggesting we all work harder in challenging gender stereotypes, in calling out discrimination, in drawing attention to biases, and in promoting inclusion.
Beginning in 1909, celebrating International Women’s Day now provides the annual opportunity to report progress on women’s rights. While much has changed for the better in 114 years, the United Nations Development Forum gender index still finds that 90% of the population in 75 countries is biased against women.
About 30 years ago, men’s rights activists, reacting to what they considered to be unfair custody rights, began to talk about gynocentrism (dominated by or emphasizing feminine interests or a feminine point of view) and its efforts to undermine the rights of men. Some activists see rights as a zero-sum game. In other words, it is as if there existed only a limited pool of rights, and if women gain more, then men must inevitably have less. Some call this a “war on masculinity”. There’s even an International Men’s Day on Nov. 19.
I would note that men’s lives often are not that great. The global reality that shows a higher rate of male suicide attests to that. The cause, however, is not related to women’s rights but to the way that masculinity has been defined and constituted in patriarchal cultures. Patriarchal societies damage not just women but also men.
The zero-sum idea that women’s rights are gained at the expense of men’s rights, however, is the opposite of the empirical truth. A recent World Health Organization report, for example, found that “men benefit from living in more gender-equal societies and that policies promoting gender equality improve the quality of life of everyone, not just for women.” More specifically, in societies with more gender-equal perspectives, men are less likely to commit suicide, are half as likely to be depressed, have around a forty percent smaller risk of dying a violent death, and even suffer less from chronic back pain. For adolescent boys too, in those countries they have less psychosomatic complaints and are more likely to use contraceptives.
So how far have women come in 114 years? While today’s public debates around gender fluidity and #MeToo would have been unthinkable a few decades ago, today’s realities would have shocked us. Rapes have soared, a 50-year constitutional protection of women’s reproductive rights has been eliminated, and the Equal Rights Amendment, while passed by the requisite number of States, has still not been implemented.
We males could all move to Iceland where the men have the highest life expectancy in Europe, due not I think, to the cold weather and herring, but to the smallest economic and social gender gap than any other country. More likely and effective, however, would be for more men to join campaigns for gender equality. Why? It would not only signal that we’re the good guys, or because it’s morally just, but also because it is in our enlightened self-interest. It is good for us!
