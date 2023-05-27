It again seems to be a small but noisy part of the people we are. At least since the 1640’s, we have practiced book banning.
My own view is quite circumscribed in this regard. I agree with Clare Booth Luce (1903-1987, an American writer, Republican politician, U.S. ambassador and public conservative figure) when she said that “censorship, like charity, should begin at home; but unlike charity, it should end there.”
An English businessman named Thomas Morton debarked in Massachusetts in 1624. He arrived with a group of Puritans and very soon learned that the strict rules and social values by which they lived were difficult for him to live with. He just decided to move and set up his own colony, now known as the city of Quincy, Massachusetts. There they lived by the forbidden
customs from the old world that the Puritans found to be abhorrent. After being exiled by the Puritan militia, he sued them and wrote a book – New English Canaan in 1637 – attacking Puritan customs, calling Puritans woodlice, water fleas and barnacles. Even the liberal New England settlers did not approve of the book. Anyway, the Puritans banned it, likely making it the first book banned in the United States.
Throughout our history, very large numbers of books have been banned or challenged. It once led Benjamin Franklin to say that “whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freeness of speech.”
While censorship has a long history among us, the fight against it began 41 years ago. In 1982, in the Island Trees School District v. Pico court case (supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/457/853/), the Supreme Court ruled that school officials cannot ban books solely based on their content. As a result of that ruling and in that same year, organizers at the American Booksellers Association BookExpo America trade show in Anaheim, California developed a plan to highlight the banning of books in our nation. Because of the implementation of that plan, major news outlets and local politicians started taking notice and publicly proclaiming their support. The result was that Banned Books Week, this year on Oct. 1-7, was born (bannedbooksweek.org).
Now here’s an interesting discovery. According to research by Laura Juraska, a librarian at Bates College in Maine, books are banned for different reasons, all depending on which part of our planet you are living. Here in the United States, we are most likely to ban books about sex and religion. Elsewhere it is most often about politics. As she says, “it tells you something about the culture that we live in.”
Banning books about sex and religion?
What about 14,000 gun deaths so far in 2023, and living in an “open carry” state? Why no banning of weapons of war?
640,000 people in Wisconsin are living in poverty. Why no banning of poverty?
494,939 drunken driving convictions in Wisconsin last year. Why is there no banning of alcohol? We live in a world on the edge of climate disaster. Why no banning of fossil fuels?
The words still ring in my ears from my third grade teacher, “okay boys and girls, time now to put on your thinking caps.” Good advice as we are again in an era of book banning and other follies.
