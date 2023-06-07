Recently, “The Poet X” by Elizabeth Acevedo, a young adult novel written in verse, was challenged as part of the curriculum in River Falls High School.
Book bans are in the news lately.
One of the objections raised is that the book speaks frankly about sex, attraction and masturbation. The YA, or Young Adult, label encompasses books whose main characters are over 13 years old and include themes that young people grapple with “on the daily,” including sexuality, domestic abuse, bullying, body positivity, grief, death, war, economic insecurity and social mobility. Think of an issue or event and somewhere on this planet a teenager is grappling with it.
YA books, like all other books, also have an ATOS readability score. The ATOS reading level does not measure the age appropriateness of the content, rather it looks at the vocabulary used. How many words on a page will a fourth grader, seventh grader or tenth grader likely have to look up the meaning (or intuit from context)?
Another objection raised to “The Poet X” is based on its ATOS level of 5.2 meaning fifth grade, second month. The highest ATOS level is 9+. An example of a book at that level is “Under the Banner of Heaven: A Story of Violent Faith” by Jon Krakauer.
Multiple factors go into the selection of a book for the high school curriculum; is the purpose to expand vocabulary, to grow factual knowledge or to expand social/emotional horizons? The choice to include “The Poet X” in the English 9 curriculum probably has more to do with the content than readability. When I was in ninth grade we read Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” a blood-soaked story of star-crossed teen romance, told in verse. I am not sure if it was selected for content or readability. I do know that in tenth grade we read “Julius Caesar,” eleventh grade “Macbeth” and twelfth grade “Hamlet.”
Sometimes a teacher or librarian will introduce us to a book that affects us profoundly, that we read and re-read throughout our lives. This did not happen for me reading Shakespeare’s plays. His sonnets, however, are another story. The sonnets introduced me to the power of language expressed in poetry that led me to reading Emily Dickenson, Rupi Kaur, Mary Oliver and River Falls’ own resident poet, Thomas R. Smith.
As a parent, I struggled with the reading choices my sons made so I understand the strong urge to place such guidelines and limits. As parents and community members we each have the freedom to make such choices. That freedom has a personal boundary.
My freedom to limit what I read and what my children read (as ineffective as that turned out to be), ends where your freedom to make that choice begins. There is a process for parents to notify the school if they do not want their child reading a book or participating in an activity. Parents should exercise that option rather than elect to take the choice away from everyone else.
