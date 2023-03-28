Communities should always support education.
Every community should expect transparency in the process and be included in how their taxpayer dollars might be spent. This effort takes a significant amount of time, diligence on the part of the school district, and a willingness by the public to participate.
On April 4, referendum question no. 1 requests that the Hudson School District community provide $8 million per year indefinitely to address operational funding issues created by declining enrollment and reduced state funding. Without your support, programming, staffing levels and additional future facility maintenance issues will become more challenging.
Question no. 2 requests support for $29 million of capital to address deferred maintenance and facility improvements at E.P. Rock and North Hudson elementaries, as well as work at Hudson Middle School.
In every school board decision I participate in, I ask myself, “is it good for our students, good for teachers and staff, and is it good for taxpayers?”
In the instance of question no.2, two of your seven school board members voted against moving forward.
The capital ask only addresses “broken” and “nearly broken” issues at only E.P. Rock, North Hudson and the middle school. All other elementary schools are not included and given our funding issues, may be deferred until a next referendum.
The Facility Task Force from late 2021, made up of roughly two dozen local citizens of varying
backgrounds, recommended addressing “broken” and “nearly broken” issues in all elementary schools as the safety and health of our youngest must be ensured.
Question no. 2 focuses on three of our eight schools.
Given the financial state of our district, even with the additional $8 million per year, we will not be able to address all of the other important facility issues within our budget.
The classroom improvements proposed did not include input from our teachers who live in these spaces daily, so even though the classrooms will be updated they, in the case of E.P. Rock, will still be 1950s-style classrooms lacking the attributes needed to improve how teachers leverage project-based and small-group learning.
$2.3 million of question no. 2 is allocated to increase the electric service to add chilled water plants in each of the three schools, which will become a significant annual operating expense, funded through question no. 1. Do you as a taxpayer want to make that investment?
The middle school already has air conditioning, but through a different central system. Even with the reduction in electric consumption through an LED lighting retrofit, these facilities will consume more power.
Transparency in process and taking the time to engage our tax paying community is critical to the success of any referendum. Taxpayers must decide if this process was transparent. Did you have the opportunity to participate? Or, should the school district create a community-driven long-term facilities plan that addresses all of our elementary and middle school needs?
Any plan must be good for students, good for teachers and staff and fiscally sound for our taxpayers long-term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.