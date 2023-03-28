Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible along with blowing and drifting snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&