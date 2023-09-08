Sophomores Hailee Patrick and Grace Labossiere ran to top ten finishes to lead the Spartan girls to a third place team finish at their home Somerset Cross Country Invitational Thursday at Somerset High School.
Patrick finished eighth with a time of 22 minutes, 11.1 seconds and Labossiere placed ninth with a personal best time of 22:17.2 as the Spartan girls totaled a team score of 75. Amery won the team title with 30 while Baldwin-Woodville was second with 59.
Sophomore Grace Kumlin contributed a 17th place finish with a personal best time of 22:58.8, and junior Hannah Mroz finished 18th in 23:06.4 while senior Ava Urquart rounded out the Spartans’ top five with a 34th place time of 24:56.4.
Prescott won the boys’ team title with 31 points and Baldwin-Woodville was second with 81, just ahead of third place Spring Valley’s 84, while the host Spartans finished seventh with 165.
Freshman Isaac DeGeest was the top Somerset finisher with an 18th place time of 21:20.9, while classmate Alvin Peterson placed 29th in 23:11.9. Sophomore Alex Erickson was 48th in 24:17.1, freshman Aiden Oster was 51st in 24:42.8, and junior Evan Bacckes finished 53rd in 25:29.2.
