The first day of the WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse had turned into the second by the time all the events were completed early Saturday morning.
Two separate weather delays totalling nearly five hours caused first day action to run until nearly 1:20 a.m. Saturday morning.
The first delay came at 2:50 p.m. during the Division 2 and 3 session at the end of the Division 2 boys 3200 meter run. Action resumed at 4:30 p.m. with two heats each of the Division 2 and 3 boys and girls 4x400 meter relay preliminaries.
After an hour warmup, the Division 1 session began at 6:30 p.m. and lasted for just one event– the boys 4x800 meter relay, before the stadium siren sounded again at 6:51 p.m. The meet resumed at 9:30 p.m., and after another brief delay at 11pm when the stadium lights went out, finally ended at 1:17 a.m. Saturday.
Before Mother Nature interrupted things, Somerset teammates Broden Thiel and Conrad Webb were able to reach the podium in their respective events. Thiel took fourth in the Division 2 boys shot put with a throw of 52-feet, 3-inches, while Webb tied for fifth in the boys high jump with a leap of 6-02.
Somerset’s Caymen Gebheim finished eighth in the shot put with a toss of 50-11.5, while Ruby Goldstein fouled on all three of her attempts in the girls discus.
In the Division 2 girls pole vault, Ella Hawkins of St. Croix Central placed 16th with a height of 9-0.
Thiel and Gebheim will compete in the Division 2 discus on Saturday.
When Division 1 action finally began under the lights, New Richmond senior Ethan Turbeville posted the fastest qualifying times in both the 100 and 200 meter dash prelims. Turbeville ran 10.84 seconds in the 100 and 21.57 in the 200 and will be the top seed in both races in Saturday’s finals.
Turveville also anchored the Tigers’ 4x100 meter relay team behind Tragon Timm, Miles Burke and Aidan Zinck. They qualified for Saturday’s finals with the eighth fastest time of 42.79 seconds.
Also competing Saturday in Division 1 will be Ella Carstensen of Hudson in the girls triple jump, and Quin Andrews of River Falls in the boys 800 meter run.
