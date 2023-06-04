Dementia Friendly Awareness Week is June 5-11. The St. Croix Valley Dementia Friendly Communities Coalition has several great events planned. These programs will encourage social interaction, community involvement and enjoyment of music and theater while promoting its mission – collaborating to inspire healthy, friendly communities that support those living with dementia.
In addition to these events, the dementia care specialists in St. Croix and Pierce County are offering several other free events to promote brain health, social engagement and community support of those living with dementia and their care partners. To find out more, visit facebook.com/stcroixvalleydementiafriendlycommunities
Music by Heart
Date: Sunday, June 11.
Time: 11:45 a.m.
Location: Hudson’s Lakefront Park Bandshell.
Cost: Free.
Visit sponsor tables for resource information, have some refreshments and prepare to dance and sing with The Whitesidewalls Rock ‘N’ Roll Revue at 12:30.
The coalition wants to raise awareness of dementia and fight it’s stigma by sharing the power of music and the joy in social engagement.
Grandpa and Lucy play
Date: Wednesday, June 7.
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: United Methodist Church, 1401 Laurel Ave., Hudson.
Grandpa and Lucy is a play inspired by a children’s book by Edie Weinstein. This live event with community conversation will help all ages find effective ways to interact with someone who is experiencing changes in their memory or other cognitive skills. The play will be offered in two locations.
Enjoy a sandwich supper, visit with sponsors and learn about resources and support available. Play starts at 6:15 pm. Register for this event by calling Amy Luther at 715 273-6780.
Grandpa and Lucy play
Date: Thursday, June 8.
Time: 3 p.m.
Location: Wellhaven Senior Living, 119 Union St., River Falls.
Grandpa and Lucy is a play inspired by a children’s book by Edie Weinstein. This live event with community conversation will help all ages find effective ways to interact with someone who is experiencing changes in their memory or other cognitive skills. The play will be offered in two locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to hcoyle@orourkemediagroup.com.