River Falls and Hudson entered Saturday’s Big Rivers Conference Meet in Eau Claire tied for first place in the conference standings with one dual loss apiece. And despite River Falls earning three individual conference titles, it was Hudson’s depth that gave the Raiders the BRC team title.
Points are awarded to the top 16 places in each event at the conference meet, and Hudson, despite not having any first place finishes, secured enough top 16, including six in the 200 individual medley and five in the 100 backstroke, to earn a first place total of 458 points. Eau Claire Memorial was second with 424 and Chippewa Falls took third with 402 while River Falls was fourth with 394. River Falls and Eau Claire Memorial finished tied for second in the final BRC standings.
River Falls opened Saturday’s meet by taking the top three spots in diving with Rachel Everson placing first with 414.3 points, Avery Singel second with 374.25 and Kayleigh Volkman third with 365.6.
The Wildcats continued to hold onto the lead after Rilee Smith, Katie Olson, Elise Gulick and Ellery Ottem combined for a second place time of 2 minutes, 1.47 seconds in the 200 medley relay, and a pair of first place finishes by Ottem in the 200 freestyle (1:53.08) and 50 freestyle (24.38 seconds).
Olson finished second in the 200 individual medley for River Falls in 2:21.24, but Payton Kline led six Raiders in the top 16 in the event with a third place time of 2:25.69. Claire Collins gave Hudson a boost with a third place time of 26.14 seconds in the 50 free, before Kline took second in the 100 butterfly in 1:05.36. River Falls’ Gulick was third in the 100 fly in 1:06.57.
Hudson continued to score points, led by a second place time of 58.19 seconds by Collins in the 100 freestyle and a third place time of 1:48.38 by Ellie Wood, Kline, Maysa Burnam and Collins placing third in the 200 freestyle relay.
After taking five of the top 14 spots in the 100 backstroke, led by Anna Cooper’s fourth place time of 1:08.87, Hudson took three of the top nine spots in the 100 breaststroke, and two of the top five times in the 400 freestyle relay to clinch first place.
River Falls received a second place finish from Olson, Annie Ottem, Gulick and Ellery Ottem in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:48.1, and third place times of 1:06.57 from Gulick in the 100 butterfly and 1:11.58 from Olson in the 100 breaststroke, to boost its team score.
Next up for both the Raiders and the Wildcats is the WIAA Division 1 sectional meet this weekend in Hudson. Diving competition will be held Friday beginning at 5 p.m. with swimming scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m.
