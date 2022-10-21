Fourth-seeded Hudson ended No. 13 New Richmond’s season with a three-set sweep of the Tigers in a WIAA Division 1 volleyball regional semifinal Thursday night in Hudson.
The Raiders won by scores of 25-10, 25-15, 25-17 to advance to Saturday’s regional final at home against fifth-seeded Eau Claire Memorial at 7 p.m.. Memorial beat No. 12 Wausau West in four sets in their regional semifinal Thursday night in Eau Claire.
Saturday night’s winner will advance to the sectional semifinals Thursday, Oct. 27, in Hudson against either No. 1 seed Chippewa Falls or No. 8 D.C. Everest.
River Falls will host No. 10 Superior, who knocked off No. 7 Menomonie, in another Division 1 regional Saturday night in River Falls. The winner of that match will face either No. 3 Marshfield or No. 6 Eau Claire North in the other sectional semifinal Thursday, Oct. 27, in Hudson. The sectional championship game is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, in Marshfield.
