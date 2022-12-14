The Hudson girls hockey team needed every one of goaltender Catt Donna’s 54 saves Tuesday night against the St. Croix Valley Fusion.
Donna stopped all 34 shots she faced in the first two periods and held the Fusion scoreless until the final five minutes. By then the Raiders had built a 3-0 lead and held on for a 3-2 win.
Hudson outshot the Fusion 56-12 while netting two power play goals to take over sole possession of first place in the Big Rivers Conference.
Hudson led 1-0 after one despite being outshot 22-3. Kyle Prater netted the goal on the Raiders’ second shot of the game, assisted by Averie Martin, at the 12:26 mark.
After a scoreless second period, Martin found the back of the net on a power play 2:14 into the third period, with assists from Prater and Camryn Robson. The Raiders pushed their lead to 3-0 with just under six minutes remaining on a power play goal by Brooklin Monicken with Prater assisting for her third point of the game.
St. Croix Valley finally got one past Donna with 4:53 remaining when Sophia John scored with assists going to Morgan Kivel and Trinity Mittl. Alayna Brightbill made it a one-goal game off an assist from Kendall Sundby with 3:16 left but that’s as close as the Fusion could get.
Hudson finished 2-for-5 on the power play while St. Croix Valley was 0-for-5.
Hudson, now 2-0 in the BRC, 2-2 overall, will host the Fox Cities Stars (Xavier co-op) Friday night at 7 p.m. and travel to Arrowhead Saturday, while the Fusion (1-1, 3-4) will play the Fox Cities Stars Saturday at 2 p.m. at River Falls’ Wildcat Centre.
