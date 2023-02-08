River Falls scored the first two goals of the game, but Eau Claire North scored five goals in the final two periods to defeat the Wildcats 5-2 in a Big Rivers Conference boys hockey game Tuesday night in River Falls.
The Wildcats struck twice in the final three minutes of the opening period to jump out to a 2-0 lead, but North scored two goals in the second period and three more in the third to escape with the win.
Wyatt Hoepfl opened the scoring with a snipe from the left circle with 2:59 remaining in the first, before Jimmy Rock put home a rebound 84 second later to make it a 2-0 game. Andrew Amundson and Grady Nygaard picked up assists on Hoepf’s tally while Eli Condon and Hunter Rappel assisted on the goal by Rock.
Eau Claire Memorial made it a 2-1 game early in the second period and got a power play goal with 1:27 remaining in the period to tie it at 2-2, before taking a 3-2 lead early in the third.
A shorthanded goal at the 3:45 mark of the third pushed North’s lead to 4-2, before an empty-netter with 22 seconds remaining made the final 5-2.
River Falls goalie Jayden Serene finished with 35 saves as the Huskies outshot the Wildcats 40-37. River Falls dropped to 2-11 in the BRC, 6-17 overall, while Eau Claire North improved to 7-6 in conference play, 12-11 overall.
The Wildcats will wrap up the regular season at Menomonie (1-11, 7-15) Thursday night before opening postseason play as the No. 5 seed in its Division 2 sectional bracket against No. 4 Regis/Altoona/McDonnell (12-9) Thursday, Feb. 16, in Altoona. The winner will move on to face either No. 1 Black River Falls or No. 8 Viroqua Tuesday, Feb. 21.
