And that’s a wrap, folks.
These last two years covering Hudson, River Falls and New Richmond have been a pleasure.
On Thursday, July 20, I will say farewell to my post at the Star-Observer and River Falls Journal.
I moved into a little studio apartment in River Falls after joining the O’Rourke Media Group team in April 2021, fresh out of college, bright-eyed and bushy tailed. As my grandparents moved out of Hudson after 20 plus years to live closer to my immediate family, I moved in. We were ships in the night, as they say.
I have learned immense lessons from them over the years, but one of the greatest was the power in community and relationship building. Bob and Ruth Misenko, my Bob and Amma, led by example. I tried to fill in my family shoes, bringing this same ideal to my role at the newspaper.
It was at just 2 years old that I decided I would refer to my grandpa the same way everyone …
Now, as I say my goodbyes to this Western Wisconsin community, my mom begins her tenure here.
Kai Rodgers was recently hired as the principal at River Falls Public Montessori Elementary.
My mom has that same community and relationship building skills that her parents, the Misenkos, possess. I guess it’s a generational trait.
River Falls, as you lose me, you gain my mom, and boy aren’t you lucky for it!
Kai has not only successfully led Montessori schools in Red Wing, she’s created them from the ground up, changed the educational trajectory for countless students, and brought equity to the Montessori classroom. She’s a mover and shaker and similarly, I’ve learned a tremendous amount from her. She’s helped me come into my leadership as an editor and as a professional.
As your students will be in good hands with Ms. Kai, you will be in good hands with our news team at the Star-Observer and River Falls Journal. Bob Burrows, Tom Lindfors, Katie Dootlittle and, for a little while longer, Star-Observer intern Caleb Fravel will continue to get you the news.
Thank them often and treat them with kindness.
They work hard to keep you informed. I have all the trust in the world that they’ll continue to push the Star-Observer and River Falls Journal forward.
As I ride off into the sunset, across the I-94 bridge into the Twin Cities, I reflect on some of the fantastic stories I have been able to cover. Thank you for welcoming me into your community. I’ll forever feel I have a home in Western Wisconsin.
“Everybody just Breathe: A COVID Nurse Memoir of Stamina and Swear Words.”
Impact assistance for first responders, veterans in the St. Croix Valley.
Jayna Emerson spearheads a fundraiser for New Richmond’s Hillside Students to pick out books.
“Lucette! A Lively Tale of Lumberjacks, Trees and Pual Bunyan” created by St. Croix Valley locals.
Nancy L. Hawkinson History Room at the Hudson Area Public Library.
Tropical Wings, Willow River and the Phipps’ immersive art gallery in Hudson.
Valentines for veterans thanks to coordination of a Hudson student.
croiX, Meyer Middle School’s therapy dog makes every student feel seen.
Who to contact
Send a letter to the editor, general press releases and submissions to omgmnnews@orourkemediagroup.com.
Sports editor Bob Burrows, bburrows@orourkemediagroup.com.
Community reporter Kaitlyn Doolittle, kdoolittle@orourkemediagroup.com.
VP of news Chad Richardson, crichardson@orourkemediagroup.com.
New Richmond freelance news reporter Tom Lindfors, tom@lindforsphotos.com.
Reporting intern Caleb Fravel, cfravel@orourkemediagroup.com.
