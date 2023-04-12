Local government is where things happen. We feel the direct results of decisions made in our own communities. You feel when potholes haven’t been filled on your street. You feel when your children are succeeding in the classrooms. You feel when local businesses are thriving.
These local decisions are made by your neighbors and you can participate, too.
Despite the hubbub of the spring election, don’t be fooled – elected office is not the only avenue to serving the community or getting a seat at the table. Candidacy and campaigns are not for everyone, but most of us have emails.
The city of Hudson is currently accepting inquiries, via email, for committee and board positions.
These aren’t elected. They’re appointed by the mayor and OKed by the council.
All you have to do is submit a brief biography about yourself and a statement on why you’re interested in serving on a board or commission to City Administrator Aaron Reeves, areeves@hudsonwi.gov.
There are openings on the,
Hudson Housing Authority.
Board of Zoning Appeals.
Hudson/N. Hudson Community Access Board (Cable Board).
Urban Forestry Board.
Planning Commission.
Public Utilities Commission.
Downtown Parking Utility Commission.
Bike and Pedestrian Committee.
When agenda items make it to council, they’ve likely already bounced around a committee or board. These groups create, shape and recommend the actions addressed by the council members. They bring forward pressing issues. They talk about and make decisions regarding housing, commercial building proposals, roads, utilities, budgets, parking, recreation, you name it – there is a committee or board that talks about it.
You know these issues better than anyone. You live them. You know them.
Serving on committees and boards at the city is a direct form of local government, essential to the most basic functioning in our democracy. It’s not easy work, but why not take part, make your voice, and the voice of your neighbors, heard?
Don’t delay – Mayor Rich O’Connor will make his appointments at the April 18 organizational meeting.
