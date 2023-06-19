We are hoping to hear from you.
On Wednesday, June 21, 8-11 a.m., community editor Hannah Coyle will be at Ember and Bean, 117 Commercial St., Hudson, for an office hours type event. Swing by to say hello, pitch a story or talk about the paper. We want to get to know our readers.
As your local source for essential information, it’s our goal to create a paper where you see more than the hard news. The Star-Observer and River Falls Journal are places where we hope you get to know your neighbors and celebrate successes.
From the re-opening of the Snack Shack run by Hudson High School graduates, the River Falls library turning 100, or Ethan Turbeville of New Richmond taking home the gold for the 200 meter dash at state – we want to be there for it and share it with you.
Bring your pitches. Bring your thoughts. Tell us about your favorite story you’ve read. Let’s chat about how we can elevate the paper that brings you the news for Hudson, River Falls and New Richmond.
Jess and the team at Ember and Bean have been kind enough to host this event, so while you’re in, grab a beverage or some beans. Their coffee fuels our newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to hcoyle@orourkemediagroup.com.