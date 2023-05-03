First Amendment rights.
They’re what keep us afloat.
Before I ever considered becoming a journalist, my eighth grade social studies teacher taught me about the three branches of government. Each checked and balanced by the others.
The free press keeps the branches accountable – they are a fourth branch of “checks and balances.”
Wednesday, May 3, we observe the rights of the people on World Press Freedom Day.
We, as citizens of the United States, have a responsibility to honor and protect this freedom too few people are given. It’s a human right critical to the functioning and effectiveness of democracy.
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
Journalists have the right – and the obligation – to print fact and truth. We are guided by ethics, being checked and balanced by laws protecting citizens from defamation and libel.
In our modern day, far beyond what our Founding Fathers could have ever imagined, the conversation of how free speech on social media dominates the air waves. Should users or the parent company be held responsible for spreading misinformation? Who is to be held accountable for libel and defamation on social media?
Consider, for a moment, the standards of which journalists operate, outlined by the Society for Professional Journalists:
Seek truth and report it.
Minimize harm.
Act independently.
Be accountable and transparent.
Do you abide by the same code on Facebook? Twitter?
For journalists, the First Amendment doesn’t mean we publish whatever our hearts desire. It means we have the right to tell you what you don’t want to hear, but what you need to know is true.
Journalists do their due diligence.
The Facebook rumor mill does not.
Local journalists aren’t perfect, but don’t write us off. We have your back and are always fighting for your First Amendment rights and your right to know about your community.
