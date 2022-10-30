The St. Croix Central football team forced five turnovers and blocked an Ellsworth punt in Friday’s Level 2 Division 4 playoff game at Ellsworth.
Unfortunately for Central, Ellsworth’s ability to create big plays was the key factor. Ellsworth scored on two long pass plays, then added two touchdowns in the final two minutes to defeat Central, 28-13.
Ellsworth advanced to Level 3 of the playoffs with the win and will face the winner of Saturday’s game between Columbus and Baldwin-Woodville.
Both Central and Ellsworth made significant changes to their defensive plans for Friday night’s game. Central went with a five-man defensive front and Ellsworth switched from a five-man to a six-man front. Central coach John Tackmann said he considered Central’s changes a success as Central was effective in limiting the success of Ellsworth’s leading rusher, Bo Hines.
Among the chances made by Central was moving defensive end Brady Peissig to weakside defensive tackle and moving safety Simon Herink to linebacker.
Where Ellsworth hurt Central was with long pass plays to junior receiver Jakob McCabe. On Ellsworth’s first offensive play of the game, McCabe got behind Central’s coverage for an 82-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Griffin Blomberg. Tackmann said the defensive back in coverage on that play was picked, giving McCabe the time to get separation.
That came after Central had eaten up the first six minutes of the game with a drive that reached the Ellsworth 14-yard line.
The next Ellsworth possession was stopped and the Ellsworth punt was blocked when Central lineman Riley Drinkwine shot a gap in the middle of the Ellsworth blocking wall to stuff the kick. Central recovered the ball at the Ellsworth 32.
That led to Central’s first score. Quarterback Caden Wester whistled a pass down the field to receiver Mason Sullivan for a 22-yard touchdown. The successful extra point kick gave Central a 7-6 lead.
The 7-6 Central lead stood through halftime.The second half turned into a turnover parade. Central drove deep into Ellsworth territory in the third quarter, before Ellsworth intercepted a pass at its own 3-yard line. That set up the play that put Ellsworth in front for good. McCabe got behind the Panther secondary again on a fly pattern, catching a pass for a 97-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion put Ellsworth in front, 14-7.
Central’s Kyle Trainor then delivered two big plays that kept the Panthers in contention. He made a leaping interception and returned it 20 yards to the Ellsworth 46. Moments later Wester sent a high arcing pass down the sideline. Trainor ran under the pass, making the catch for a 41-yard score that cut the margin to 14-13. Central missed the extra point kick, leaving the score there.
Later in the fourth quarter, came a series of turnovers by both teams. An interception by Mason Sullivan gave Central the ball at their own 38, but the Panthers turned the ball back on downs with 2:07 left in the game. Again on Ellsworth’s first play from scrimmage, a touchdown happened. This time, Hines tore through the middle of the Central defense for a 32-yard touchdown run. Central stopped Ellsworth’s two-point attempt, keeping the game within reach at 20-13.
Central fumbled the ball away on its next possession. The Central defense made a stand, getting the ball back with 28 seconds remaining. On third down Central tried a pass upfield. Ellsworth’s Lance Gipford intercepted the ball at the sideline, racing 35 yards for the clinching touchdown.
Tackmann said Ellsworth was effective in limiting Central’s running game. He said Ellsworth’s defensive ends were instrumental in Central not being able to get fullback A.J. Holmgren or halfback Sam Fischer into the open field.
