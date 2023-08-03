Athletes and fans will see vast differences at any outdoor sporting event at St. Croix Central High School after a vast amount of work done at the Annabelle D. Hanson Sports Complex over the past year.
A new artificial turf football/soccer field and track is being completed and should be ready for the beginning of the 2023 fall sports season. Over the past year, major work was done on upgrading the St. Croix Central softball and baseball facilities as well.
The upgrades at the Hansen Sports Complex were paid for through the 2022 referendum that was passed by district voters.
The most striking change is the football/soccer field, which is covered by artificial turf, with alternating five-yard sections in shades of green. There’s a large black Panther head built into the turf at the 50-yard line and “PANTHERS” is spelled out in each of the blue end zones.
The new track is built around the football field. The track’s design is different from the old track, with longer corners. The new design of the field also allows for the jumping field events to be located in the end zones. There will also be new shot put and discus areas behind the visiting fan bleachers. The track was replaced because of the rapid deterioration of the old track surface, which had made the inside lane on the track unusable.
A walking path has also been installed around the perimeter of the track so fans can watch events from field level anywhere around the track.
A grand opening for the sports complex is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 25. That will be the date for the first Central home varsity football game of the season. Central will also honor its 1988 state football championship team that night.
One of the noticeable differences on the football field will be the removal of the large crown at the center of the field. There has long been drainage issues with the field and the surrounding area. One of the previous ways to deal with that was to continue to build up the center of the field. It was so built up that it was impossible to play soccer on the field and so the Central games were played at another venue. Now there will be home games for the Panther soccer teams. The first home Central boys soccer game is slated for Thursday, Aug. 31, against Baldwin-Woodville, under the lights at 7 p.m.
This project began in April with the removal of the old track and football field. New bleachers and a new press box will be installed in the next stage of the project.
Athletic Director Brian Johnson said the new turf surface will make the field usable for marching band practices and physical education classes, because there’s no grass to be damaged. He said there will be a new pavilion and entrance constructed leading into the field.
Improvements at the Central baseball and softball fields were made in time for last spring’s season. There was a new irrigation system installed at the baseball field. Johnson said this was mainly funded by signage sponsorships.
The changes at the softball field were more extensive. Due to a bequest from Bette McLaughlin that was specifically targeted toward girls’ sports, a number of upgrades were made, led by a new scoreboard and irrigation in the outfield. New foul poles were installed as was a windscreen along the fence and concrete was installed under the bleachers. McLaughlin was a 1960 graduate of Hammond High School, the final class before the Roberts and Hammond schools combined into the St. Croix Central School District.
Johnson said the athletic facility changes are just part of the upgrades being made from the referendum. There are 200 additional parking stalls in the high school parking lot. He said the school district is partnering with Northwood Tech to offer welding classes at the high school. He said this is part of the district’s goal of preparing every student for their future career.
“Anything the kids want to do, this will support their path,” he said of all of the district’s options.
The district has an extensive online class offering. To add to that, there will be dedicated office and classroom space added at the high school for students using this option.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to crichardson@orourkemediagroup.com.