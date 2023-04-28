Nachos
Pixabay image

Do you consider yourself a nacho aficionado? Do you have foodie friends that are always up for a challenge? Then you are ready for Nacho Batalla, Hudson’s first-ever Battle of the Nachos. 

Visit some of Hudson’s tastiest food stops that have officially entered the battle between April 28 and May 7 to crunch, consider and cast your vote. Our restaurants are known for their exceptional flavors and creativity, so this event is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. 

Plan your nacho journey: 

  • Applebee’s Grill and Bar, 2201 Coulee Road. 

  • Agave Kitchen, 501 Second Street. 

  • Black Rooster Bistro, 516 Second Street. 

  • Bricks Neapolitan Pizza, 407 Second Street, no. 2.

  • Buffalo Wild Wings, 913 Pearson Drive. 

  • Dick’s Bar and Grill, 111 Walnut Street. 

  • Milwaukee Burger Company,  2420 Gateway Court. 

  • San Pedro Café, 426 Second Street. 

  • Smokey Treats, 131 Carmichael Road. 

  • Willow River Carbone’s,  1106 County Road A. 

  • Ziggy’s Live Music, Bar & Restaurant, 302 Second Street. 

Each location will share the link to vote, but only use the link once you’ve sampled several businesses. You can only vote once for one of these businesses to win the Nacho Batalla and only one vote will be accepted per voter to keep this competition fair. In addition, one lucky voter will win $100 in Chamber Checks good at hundreds of our local establishments. 

Ballots will be tallied the week of May 7 and announced by Monday, May 15. Please note we will verify voters have only entered once before the drawing.

