Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Sibley and Scott Counties. Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Washington, St. Croix and Pierce Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Scott, Carver, Dakota and Hennepin Counties. Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Brown and Blue Earth Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Pierce, Goodhue and Dakota Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Ramsey, Dakota and Washington Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Washington, Goodhue, Dakota and Pierce Counties. .Rivers have crested and are falling. The light precipitation expected this weekend should have little or no impact on area rivers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 683.0 feet, Lock and Dam 3 may end operations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 815 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 682.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 815 PM CDT Friday was 682.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 680.8 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 680.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 682.5 feet on 06/28/1993. &&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE). * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 830 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 18.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 830 PM CDT Friday was 18.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 16.8 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.8 feet on 04/13/2011. &&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa... Wisconsin...Minnesota... Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Houston, Allamakee, Crawford and Vernon Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Grant, Allamakee and Crawford Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La Crosse Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and Winona Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and Pepin Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.2 feet, The intersection of South Oak Street and Camp Lakeview Road is closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 17.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Friday was 18.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 16.3 feet next Friday evening. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.6 feet on 05/01/1975. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY, MAY 06... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing. * WHEN...Until Saturday, May 06. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, The city of Frontenac and Bay City begin flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 815 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 15.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 815 PM CDT Friday was 16.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon and continue falling to 13.6 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.3 feet on 06/28/1993. &&