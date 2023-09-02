There were things the Somerset football team did well in Friday’s game at Baldwin. It was the things the Spartans didn’t do well that led to the Spartans dropping their Middle Border Conference opener to Baldwin-Woodville, 26-20.
The Spartans are hoping for a better result this Friday when they host Prescott. The Cardinals are coached by Somerset graduate Jordan Hansen. They run many of the same systems that Somerset uses or has used in the past.
Friday’s game at Baldwin started with a scoreless first quarter where both teams drove deep into the opposition’s territory before being stopped on downs. Somerset had issues on special teams several times, including having a punt partially blocked early in the second quarter. That led to B-W only needing to drive 51 yards for the first score of the game. That score came on a 26-yard touchdown pass where Somerset’s coverage was caught unaware of the pass.
The Blackhawks scored again on their next possession on a 26-yard keeper by quarterback Cal Smith. One Spartan had a chance to bring down Smith, but his tackle was broken. Somerset had numerous missed tackles that led to bigger plays. Spartan coach Joe Hutter said the defensive players are not pursuing the ball well enough. This leaves one defender trying to make a tackle, where several players should be in position. Hutter said B-W was much better at getting numerous defenders in position to stop plays.
Somerset answered that score quickly. Running back Blake Fox sliced through a hole, broke a tackle attempt upfield and raced for a 70-yard touchdown. Somerset had a successful two-point conversion, but the play was called back on one of several costly penalties for the Spartans. That left the deficit at 14-6, which was the halftime score.
Somerset opened the second half with the ball and the Spartans immediately attacked the edges of the B-W defense. Quarterback Kane Donnelly started the drive with an 18-yard run and Jayden Patterson followed with 13 yards on a jet sweep. Moments later, Jack Krier broke free on another sweep that involved a nice bit of misdirection, with Krier scoring from 37 yards out. Donnelly ran for the conversion to tie the score at 20-20.
The tie lasted less than two minutes. B-W found another gap in the Somerset secondary and completed a 41-yard touchdown pass down the seam.
Somerset’s next possession ended on a bad turnover on a hasty attempt at a backward pass that was fumbled and recovered by the Blackhawks. Hutter said that was not the play that was called and this pass is not something in the Spartans’ playbook. He said the Spartans struggled to block on the perimeter, forcing some quick decisions on run-pass option plays.
B-W scored shortly after to make the lead 26-14. The Spartans got the only touchdown of the fourth quarter on a 21-yard pass from Donnelly to Dylan Leccia, who made a leaping catch at the goal line.
One area where the Spartans had issues was receiving kickoffs and punts. The Spartans were put in terrible field position several times for mistakes in catching punts or kickoffs. Hutter said the coaches are auditioning players who can catch punts. One B-W punt wasn’t caught and was downed at the Somerset one-yard line, one of several times the Spartans had poor field position to start a drive.
The mistakes in Friday’s game overshadowed a productive offensive game where the Spartans rushed for 295 yards. Fox led the team with 97 yards, Caymen Gebheim 69 yards and Krier 62 yards. Gebheim was also outstanding on defense, making 13 tackles.
