After a lopsided win over Medford in week one, the New Richmond football team had to work a lot harder in its home opener against Marshfield Friday night at Tiger Stadium. And while the final score may show a three touchdown win for the home team, it didn’t come easily.
It was a 10-9 game in favor of the visiting Tigers at the end of the third quarter, before New Richmond scored touchdowns on three straight possessions in the fourth quarter to post a 31-10 victory.
“That was awesome to see us finish that thing,” New Richmond coach Reggie Larson said. “Defensively we got some stops when he needed to, and we weathered the storm and really played some good football.”
The game was nothing like the week before, when the Tigers jumped out to a 34-0 lead on their way to a 44-24 victory at Medford. This time they were clinging to a 9-3 halftime lead thanks to three Bjorn Bahneman field goals from 26, 30 and 29 yards out.
Marshfield scored the first touchdown of the game in the third quarter to take a 10-9 lead, before New Richmond put together three long scoring drives in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
Quarterback Reis Hidde scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard sneak early in the fourth, and the Tigers added the two-point conversion to take a 17-10 lead. After a Marshfield turnover, Nick Stellrecht capped the Tigers’ next drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to make it a 24-10 game, before another short touchdown run– this time from Joe Hoeppner from 2-yards out– made the final 31-10.
Larson said he talked to his players all week about handling adversity, and they responded in a big way.
“We handled a little bit more adversity than we saw the week before,” Larson said. “It’s not always going to be just show up and it's 34-0 at halftime. So you have to respond to that, and I thought our kids handled that really, really well.”
The Tigers finished with 392 total yards in the win, including 217 on the ground. Miles Burke led the rushing attack with 94 yards on 11 carries and Hoeppner finished with 62 yards on 10 attempts while Hidde carried the ball 10 times for 52 yards.
Hidde split time at quarterback with Nick Stellrecht, with Stellrecht completing 8-of-14 passes for 103 yards and Hidde connecting on 6-of-9 for 72 yards. Tight end George Schroeder was on the receiving end of four passes for 44 yards, and Aiden Eckert caught four balls for 32 yards, while Nick Salmon had three catches for 45 yards.
Defensively Abraham Monson led the way with 12 total tackles, including one for a loss, while Kyle Germain and Caleb Hyman were in on eight stops each, with Hyman making one for a loss. Hidde also had an interception on defense, while Bahneman recovered a fumble.
Next up for the 2-0 Tigers is their Big Rivers Conference opener at home against River Falls this Friday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. The Wildcats also enter the game 2-0 after a 33-7 win over Marshfield in their season opener Aug. 17 and a 35-7 victory at Holmen this past week.
“Rittle Falls is a great team,” Larson said. “They're going to be well coached and they’ve got a couple of really, really good players. We've had some really good games in the past, so we just have to focus on ourselves and try to get as good as we can in this next week and see what happens Friday.”
