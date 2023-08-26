Hudson came back to tie the score twice, but a Stevens Point touchdown with just over five minutes remaining proved to be the difference as the Raiders fell to the Panthers 21-14 Friday night in Stevens Point.
Stevens Point scored the only touchdown of the first half and led 7-0 at the break before the two teams combined for 21 points in the third quarter.
Hudson capped a long drive to tie the score on a 1-yard touchdown plunge by quarterback Rylan Schultz and a Jack Strong extra point just over three minutes into the second half, before
Stevens Point came right back to regain the lead, 14-7, with 5:55 remaining in the third quarter.
Hudson answered with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Schultz to Payton Pingel, followed by Strong’s extra point, to forge a 14-14 tie.
But Stevens Point scored the game-winning touchdown with 5:12 remaining in the fourth quarter to hand the Raiders their first loss of the season.
Schultz completed 17-of-24 passes for 186 yards with two interceptions, while Jack LaBlanc picked off a Stevens Point pass for his third interception of the season.
Ross Yaeger had 10 catches for 124 yards to lead the Raider receiving corps, while carrying the ball 10 more times for 38 yards. Justin Robey was Hudson’s leading rusher with 52 yards on seven attempts.
Sam Dickman recorded five solo tackles, four assists, one sack and one tackle for loss and
Kolton Schwartz registered nine total tackles, seven solo, while Ben Stigler had seven solo tackles, including two tackles for loss and one sack. Matt Ousdigan also finished with seven tackles, including six solo, while LaBlanc and Ethan Hinz had one tackle for loss apiece.
The Raiders, now 1-1, will open Big Rivers Conference play Friday, Sept. 1, at Chippewa Falls. The Cardinals also take a 1-1 record into the game after a 24-14 loss to D.C. Everest Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to crichardson@orourkemediagroup.com.