Chippewa Falls ran over twice as many offensive plays as Hudson Friday night, had exactly twice as many total yards, and made more than three times as many first downs. Yet Hudson still won the game 13-8.
“We left our defense on the field way too long on Friday night,” Raider coach Adam Kowles said. “We really were a bend-but-don't-break defense, not able to get off the field quickly but also not letting Chippewa Falls get into the end zone. Our defense made them earn every yard, which was huge.”
The Raider offense didn’t help the defense either, turning the ball over three times and converting just one of seven third down opportunities.
“The execution on offense wasn't there and we didn't move the chains enough to give the defense a break,” Kowles said.
Still, it was enough for the Raiders to get a win in their Big Rivers Conference opener while improving to 2-1 overall.
A huge bright spot for the Raiders was special teams, by stopping a pair of fake punts that flipped the field in Hudson’s favor and led to the Raiders first touchdown of the game, a three-yard run by quarterback Rylan Schultz for the only points of the first half.
A Zach Daulton interception early in the third quarter led to another TD run by Schultz, this time from one yard out, before the extra point attempt was blocked to leave the Raiders with a 13-0 lead.
Hudson’s defense was steadfast the rest of the way until the Cardinals got a touchdown and two-point conversion with 19 seconds remaining to make the final 13-8.
Defensive end Aidan Tepper-Engh paced the Raider defense with 12 total tackles, including three for a loss, while his teammate on the other side of the line–Spencer Banaszynski– had seven stops including a sack and tackle for loss. Daulton also had seven tackles to go along with his interception and cornerback Jack LaBlanc made seven tackles while linebacker Sam Dickman had six with a sack and a tackle for loss.
Offensively the Raiders ran just 39 plays compared to Chippewa Falls’ 82, and had 117 total yards compared to 234 for the Cardinals.
Schultz completed 6-of-10 pass attempts for 39 yards with an interception while running the ball six times for 17 yards. Ross Yaeger was the leading receiver with four catches for 21 yards, while Payton Pingel carried the ball six times for a team-high 24 yards.
“It's never easy when playing a well-coached team like Chippewa Falls,” Kowles said. “But we made it more difficult than it had to be by not executing on offense and leaving our defense on the field too long.”
Next up for the Raiders is the battle for the Little Brown jug in River Falls this Friday at 7 p.m. at UW-River Falls’ David Smith Stadium.
