Hudson forced four Marshfield turnovers, including a 75-yard interception return for a touchdown by Jeremy LaBlanc, while rolling to a 31-0 shutout victory over the Tigers in the season opener for both teams Thursday night in Hudson.
La Blanc’s pick-six came was one of three Raider interceptions on the night– two by Kolton Schwartz.
Ben Stigler recovered a Marshfield fumble on fourth play of the game that resulted in a 35-yard field goal by Jack Strong to give the Raiders a quick 3-0 lead.
Scwartz’s first pick of the game came near midfield on Marshfield’s first play of the second quarter, and the Raiders went 48 yards in five plays to take a 10-0 lead on a 16-yard touchdown run by Justin Robey.
Hudson opened the second half with a 74-yard, 12-play drive ending with Robey’s second touchdown run, this time from five yards out, to extend the lead to 24-0.
LaBlanc made his second interception of the game in the end zone to kill a 68-yard, 10-play drive for Marshfield, and the Raiders marched 80 yards in 11 plays, ending with a one-yard touchdown run by Ross Yaeger with 19 seconds remaining in the third quarter to make the final 31-0.
Robey led a balanced Raider rushing attack with 91 yards on 12 carries while quarterback Rylan Schultz ran for 75 yards on 14 attempts. In all, seven different Raiders carried the ball for a total of 275 yards.
Schultz completed 10 of his 13 pass attempts for 102 yards with Yaeger on the receiving end of six passes for 75 yards.
Defensively, Aidan Tepper-Engh led the way with seven solo tackles while Brennan Nelson registered five. Stigler and Zach Daulton had four solo tackles and two assists each, and Sam Dickman had three solo and assisted on four others while recording two tackles for loss. Liam Mayer had a sack and a tackle for loss, while LaBlanc and Spencer Banaszynski recorded one tackle for loss apiece.
Next up for the Raiders is a road trip to Wisconsin Rapids Friday, Aug. 25.
