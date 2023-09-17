Hudson never flinched after falling behind 14-0 early to Menomonie Friday night in Menomonie.
The Raiders scored three second quarter touchdowns, and added four more in the second half to hand the Mustangs their first loss of the season and remain tied for first place in the Big Rivers Conference with a 46-22 win.
Tyler Lessard had three touchdowns, including a 55-yard interception return, and Justin Robey scored twice, as the Raiders improved to 4-1 overall, 3-0 and tied for first place with New Richmond in the BRC standings.
Hudson and Menomonie both entered the game unbeaten in conference play, and the Mustangs gained the momentum early on a 59-yard touchdown reception by tight end Brody Thornton for the only points of the first quarter. They scored again on a 1-yard run by fullback Steele Schaefer early in the second quarter to take a 14-0 lead.
Hudson responded on its ensuing drive when Lessard caught a pass from Rylan Schultz over the middle and outraced the Mustang defense 37 yards for a score.
After Kolton Schwartz recovered a Mustang fumble, Justin Robey rumbled over from 4-yards out, and after the missed extra point, the Raiders trailed 14-13.
But not for long Robey busted loose for a 13-yard touchdown just before halftime, and after a failed two-point conversion, Hudson led 19-14 at the break.
The Raiders picked up right where they left off in the second quarter, getting an 8-yard touchdown run from Ross Yaeger on their first drive of the third quarter to widen the gap to 26-14. Lessard caught a 1-yard fade from Schultz with 3:03 left in the quarter to extend the lead to 33-14.
Menomonie got a 1-yard touchdown run from John Higbie and two-point conversion early in the fourth quarter to make it a 33-22 game, but after a Raider punt, Lessard stepped in front of a Mustang receiver for an interception and took it back 55 yards for his third touchdown of the game midway through the fourth.
Schultz provided the dagger with a 60-yard touchdown run late to make the final 46-22.
Robey carried the ball 24 times for 140 yards and Lessard had five catches for 107 yards
as the Raiders totaled 475 yards of offense, 349 on the ground. Schultz completed 7-of-14 pass attempts for 126 yards while carrying the ball eight times for 85 yards.
Ethan Hinz had a team-high seven tackles on defense, including one for a loss, while Aidan Tepper-Engh made six tackles, including two sacks and two tackles for loss. Schwartz and Sam Dickman also had six tackles apiece, while Spencer Banaszynski had five, including one sack.
Up next for the Raiders is a trip to Carson Park in Eau Claire to take on Eau Claire Memorial. The Old Abes are coming off a 28-27 loss at River Falls that dropped them to 1-4 overall, 0-3 in the BRC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to crichardson@orourkemediagroup.com.