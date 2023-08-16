Hudson football coach Adam Kowles said this year’s battle for the conference title might be described as, “the wild, wild Big Rivers.”
While there may not be a clear-cut favorite to win the 2023 Big Rivers Conference title, defending co-champions Hudson and River Falls, along with New Richmond, figure to be squarely in the mix.
“Everybody’s got guys back and everybody’s guys that graduated,” Kowles said. “It seems like some of the teams that were not at the top of the conference last year have more guys back, so it just seems like you never know week to week. Everybody's gonna be ready to go. So it's gonna be like the wild, wild, Big Rivers.”
Hudson and River Falls shared the BRC title with identical records of 6-1 last year, with the Raiders’ lone conference loss coming against River Falls in the battle for the Little Brown Jug. Hudson went on to finish 9-2 overall to qualify for the WIAA postseason for the ninth straight season and 13th time in the last 15 years.
Hudson is one of those teams that has a mix of graduated seniors and returners. They lost five first or second team all-conference players from a year ago, including Defensive Player of the Year and current Wisconsin Badger Will McDonald. But they also return five All-BRC players, including all-region defensive linemen Sam Dickman and Aidan Tepper-Engh.
Tepper-Engh posted a conference-high 8.5 sacks last year, including one for a safety, with two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery, while Dickman registered 58 tackles with four sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. On the other side of the ball, offensive lineman Ethan Jensen, an All-BRC and all-region selection a year ago, also returns.
Junior wide receiver Tyler Lessard is back after catching 22 passes for 542 yards and six touchdowns a year ago on his way to first team All-BRC honors, as does two-time all-conference kicker Jack Strong, who was a perfect 30-for-30 on extra point attempts and 5-of-7 on field goals as a junior.
Kowles said there’s a good mix of returners and youth on the Raider roster heading into the season.
“We’ve got about half the guys back on O and half the guys back on D in terms of starters,” he said. “The good thing is last year a lot of guys got some playing time that may not have been starters, so now we’re just trying to give them an opportunity in the scrimmage and in practice.”
The Raiders will open the 2023 season at home this Thursday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m. against Marshfield before traveling to Stevens Point Friday, Aug. 25. They’ll open Big Rivers Conference play at home Friday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. against Chippewa Falls.
Wildcats experienced at running back and QB
Like Kowles, River Falls coach Ryan Scherz said the BRC figures to be wide open this year.
“Everybody loses good players and everybody's got good players coming back, so I really don't know,” he said. “I'd like to think we're somewhere in the mix but I couldn't tell you right now. But I think It should be really fun every week. Just like last year I think it’s going to be a battle.”
After sharing the BRC title with Hudson and finishing 10-2 last year while reaching Level 3 of the WIAA playoffs for just the second time in school history, the Wildcats will look to replace six first or second team all-conference players, including two-way first teamer Cade Myszewski, an all-region selection at both tight end and defensive end.
Two places where the Wildcats will be experienced are at running back and quarterback. Senior Jonah Severson returns after leading the BRC in rushing last season with 1,503 yards and 23 touchdowns despite missing two games, while classmate Jacob Range is back after throwing for 855 yards and eight touchdowns and running for 316 yards and one score while starting every game as a junior. Severson is on the WSN Elroy “Crazylegs” Hirsch Award preseason watch list for the state’s top senior running back.
“I like having those two guys back,” Scherz said. “Jacob has looked like you would expect for a kid with a whole year of experience. He's really been outstanding as a leader and as a player I expect him to have a really, really good year.”
Another key returner is senior offensive lineman Landyn Zepczyk, a second team All-BRC pick a year ago who is listed on the WSN Joe Thomas Award preseason watch list. Zepczyk will have a lot of new faces around him as Scherz said the Wildcats are looking at starting as many as five sophomores.
“Our O-line will be really green, but potentially very good,” Scherz said. “We’ve got some really young guys but some very talented young guys. But it's their first time under the bright lights. They've done everything so far, but I'm looking forward to seeing how they do under the lights.”
Scherz said that while most of the position battles have been settled, the Wildcats are still trying to figure out how good they can be.
“Sometimes you can't really figure that out for a couple of weeks,” he said. “Like what your team is really good at and what you want to focus on. But overall I'm pretty happy with where we are right now.”
The Wildcats will open their season against Wisconsin Rapids this Thursday night at 7 p.m. at David Smith Stadium at Ramer Field, and Scherz said the game plan going into the season is the same as last year.
“We're working to be the same type of team that we've been the last couple of years, where we want to control the ball and not turn it over,” he said. “I think we have a chance to be explosive on offense this year. We have a lot of really good athletes and it's looked good so far, but Thursday will be the first test. That's for sure.”
River Falls will visit Holmen next Thursday, Aug. 24, before opening BRC play at New Richmond Friday, Sept. 1.
Stable of Tigers ready to step up
The biggest question for New Richmond heading into the 2023 season is how do you replace the offensive production lost by the graduation of three-year starting quarterback Seamus Scanlan and Andrew Trandahl?
Trandahl, the 2022 BRC Offensive Player of the Year, accounted for over 80 percent of the Tigers’ rushing attack last year with 1,324 yards. Head coach Reggie Larson said it’s not realistic to think that kind of production can be replaced by one person.
“I don't think it would be realistic for one person to just come in and shoulder that load,” he said. “I think it's going to be more of a little bit of a running back by committee. We’ve got a stable of a couple of different guys that all bring different things. And hopefully through all three of those, we can kind of divvy up some of those snaps.”
Two players who Larson expects to pick up some of the load are senior tight end George Schroeder and senior wide receiver Catcher Langeness. Schroeder returns after starting the past two seasons, making 18 catches for 166 yards and four touchdowns on his way to earning All-BRC second team honors a year ago, while Langeness is the Tigers most experienced receiver after catching 23 balls for 420 yards and three touchdowns as a junior.
“He was someone that flew under the radar at the beginning of last year, but then we could not keep him off the field from what we were seeing in practice and from our scout team,” Larson said about Langeness.
Larson said the battles to replace the other Tigers lost to graduation is making the entire team better.
“We have kids that have worked really hard and are gonna do some really good things for us,” he said. “But it's just gonna be how quickly can they acclimate to some of those new roles that we're expecting them to play? And how quickly can that happen?”
The Tigers will get their first chance to answer those questions when they travel to Medford for their season opener this Friday. They’ll play Marshfield next Friday, Aug. 25, at home before opening BRC play by hosting River Falls Friday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m.
