New Richmond head coach Reggie Larson knew a 20-point halftime lead wouldn’t be safe against a fourth-ranked River Falls team Friday night. But in the end, the gap was too big for the Wildcats to overcome.
The Tigers stopped a fake Wildcat punt, blocked another punt and picked off a pass in the first half, resulting in three touchdowns and a 20-0 halftime lead, before holding on for a 28-21 win in the Big Rivers Conference opener for both teams.
River Falls coach Ryan Scherz said the Wildcats simply made too many mistakes in the first half.
“Putting the ball on the ground and the blocked punt, those are things that we have to keep getting better at,” he said. “We have to be prepared. I have to make sure that we're prepared to do better, in the first half obviously.”
While the stopped fake punt and the blocked punt in the first half went a long way in the Tigers’ win, Larson said no play was bigger than quarterback Nick Stellrecht’s 4th-down quick kick that the Tigers were able to down at the Wildcat one-yard line leading 20-7 midway through the third quarter. River Falls fumbled on their first play and the Tigers recovered at the Wildcat five, leading to a three-yard touchdown run by Ethan Panek and a two-point conversion that provided the Tigers’ margin of victory.
“Those are game changing plays,” Larson said. “I look at all three of those with the fake punt, the block and the pin down there. Those are things that change the game.”
New Richmond’s first touchdown came after stopping a Wildcat fake punt late in the first quarter near midfield. Quarterback Reis Hidde found Catcher Langeness on a big fourth-down play to keep the ensuing drive alive before Hidde carried it over from three-yards out with 9:26 left in the second quarter.
The Cats were forced to punt on their next possession, but Tiger junior Trevor Solland blocked the kick and recovered it at the Wildcat nine, leading to an eight-yard touchdown pass from Hidde to Nick Salmon to extend New Richmond’s lead to 13-0.
Tiger defensive back Abraham Monson ended the Wildcats’ next drive by picking off a long pass at his own 22 yard line, and three plays later Stellrecht hit Langeness for a 60-yard TD catch and run to extend the Tiger lead to 20-0 at the break.
But just as Larson predicted, the Wildcats began mounting a comeback, beginning with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Range to Eli Johnson one play after Bryce Bevan recovered a Tiger fumble just over three minutes into the second half.
New Richmond answered right back with the quick kick and touchdown to give them a three-score cushion, before the Wildcats put together a 57-yard drive that ended with Range sneaking it over on fourth down from the one to cut the gap to 28-13.
After forcing a Tiger punt to start the fourth quarter, Range found Andrew Amundson for a 49-yard gain down to the Tiger 28, then converted a fourth down pass to Preston Johnson before Amundson caught a quick slant over the middle for a 13-yard touchdown. Running back Jonah Severson found Mason Novak for the two-point conversion pass and the Tiger lead was 28-21 with seven minutes remaining.
New Richmond got as far as the Wildcat 42 on its ensuing drive before Ben O’Malley picked off a pass to give the Cats a first-and-10 at their own 39. Severson converted a pair of short fourth-down runs and the Cats had a first-and-ten at the Tiger 23 yard line with a chance to tie or win.
But Range’s second-down pass attempt to Eli Johnson down the sideline was long, and his third down jump ball intended for Cody Olson in the end zone was high, before Tiger defensive back Will Hoeppner broke up Range’s pass intended for Olson at the goal line to preserve the Tiger victory.
Larson said the message to his team at halftime was that the game wasn’t over.
“I said this thing is not done,” he said. “Then they come storming back. I told Coach Scherz, that's a testament to that group. That group is extremely well coached, and I give them a lot of props because a lot of teams would have probably mailed it in. But that's a tough group.”
Scherz said the loss stings, but promised the Wildcats would learn from it.
“This program is too proud to allow it to get run off the field,” he said. “They responded really, really well. Twenty points is just a lot. But I could not be prouder of everybody, on both sides of the ball, in the second half. I think that team in the first half, that wasn't us. And we've got to figure out how to play in road games in the Big Rivers. Because New Richmond is a very good team. And I knew that coming in.”
The Tigers improved to 3-0 with the win and will travel to Eau Claire Memorial (1-2) next week while River Falls, now 2-1, will host Hudson (2-1).
