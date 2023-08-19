New Richmond scored on its first play from scrimmage and put 21 points on the board by the end of the first quarter on its way to a 44-24 season-opening victory at Medford Friday night.
Quarterback Reis Hidde hit receiver Catcher Langeness on a slant from his own 35-yard line and Langeness avoided one defender before taking it to the house for a 65-yard touchdown and a quick 7-0 lead.
Tight end George Schroeder added two more touchdown catches in the first quarter– from 21 and 36 yards out– and the Tigers were off and running.
“I thought we did a really nice job,” coach Reggie Larson said. “On offense, we were sharp and efficient. I thought our special teams across the board had a lot of younger guys do some nice things, flying around making some plays. I thought our kick game was very, very effective and our kickoff coverage was excellent.”
The Tiger lead was 34-0 at the break before the Tiger starters bowed to the reserves in the second half.
Larson said he saw some nice things from both the returners and newcomers.
“I think we had some guys step up that are going to be, hopefully, some pretty good football players,” he said. “We opened the game with that slant to Catcher Langness; he's going to be a tough guard for a lot of people. He's a very fast, shifty receiver and they had a guy miss and he went to the house. So I was impressed with that. I thought George Schroeder gave us a lot on both sides of the ball. And I thought our quarterback play was really really good. Between Reiss Hidde and Nick Salmon, I thought those two kids were a really nice job complement to each other.”
Hidde and Salmon combined to complete 12-of-16 pass attempts for 249 yards as the Tigers totalled 417 yards of offense in the win.
Larson said it was nice to see the first-year starters gain confidence as the game wore on.
“Confidence wise, and just guys going out and playing their first significant snaps in varsity football,” he said. “I know that can always be a little bit nerve racking.”
Larson said there were still plenty of fixes to address, mainly what he called “technique stuff,” and said the coaching staff also has some things to clean up.
“Just like the managerial side of things,” he said. “It's not just on the kids, we as a staff have got to be a little bit sharper as well.
Next up for the Tigers is their home opener against Marshfield this Friday at 7 p.m.
“We’ve got a list of things to get corrected this week and we'll get them addressed and just keep getting better,” Larson said.
