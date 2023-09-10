After a slow start against Eau Claire Memorial Friday night in Eau Claire, the New Richmond football team settled in and did what it’s been doing all season. Winning.
The Tigers overcame a 7-0 second quarter deficit to rip off 31 straight points to improve to 4-0 overall and remain in a four-way tie atop the Big Rivers Conference standings at 2-0.
The Tigers rushed for 431 yards and three touchdowns, by three different ball carriers, while the defense held Eau Claire Memorial to just 156 yards while forcing two turnovers.
But like every week, New Richmond head coach Reggie Larson said the Tigers can do better.
“We still feel like we're leaving a fair amount out there,” he said. “I don't want to say they’re easy, correctable things, but things that we’ve got to get better at if we're going to continue to see progress throughout the season.”
Larson pointed to the first quarter as an example. The Tigers had two drives stall deep in Old Abe territory, and after a circus catch along the sideline that led to an Old Abe touchdown early in the second quarter, found themselves trailing 7-0.
“We made a slew of mistakes to start,” Larson said. “We didn't tackle real on the first kickoff then had some penalties, including a holding penalty to get us back into first and 20. We missed a wide open receiver. Just a lot of mistakes like that.”
Following the Old be touchdown the Tigers answered with a long drive that ended with a Reis Hidde 1-yard quarterback sneak to tie the score. After forcing a three-and-out, running back Miles Burke plowed over from 2-yards out and Kyle Germain found tight end George Schroeder on a nifty 2-point conversion to give New Richmond a 15-7 halftime lead.
“I give our kids a lot of credit,” Larson said. “After that poor first quarter I think we did a really nice job of settling in and playing at our tempo and doing the things that we want to do.”
Joe Hoeppner kept things going with a 16-yard scoring run in the third quarter, and after Bjorn Bahneman kicked a 21-yard field goal, Alex Aune scored his first varsity touchdown on a 17-yard pass from Nick Stellrecht in the fourth quarter to make the final 31-7.
Burke led a balanced Tiger running attack with 119 yards on 16 carries and Hidde carried the ball 10 times for 102 yards, while Hoeppner finished with 68 yards on 12 attempts, Stellrecht had 36 yards on seven carries and Ethan had 33 yards in six touches. Even wide receiver Catcher Langeness got in on the action, carrying the ball five times for 73 yards.
“We really did a nice job of running the ball,” Larson said. I think that’s the highest total we’ve had in my time here. So that was a lot of fun to see.”
Larson said having so many options in the backfield is a change of pace from past seasons.
“When you look at us last year, a lot of our production came from one guy– Andrew Trandahl,” he said. “Now we're the exact opposite. We’ve got a slew of different guys, and it could be any one of them on any given night and it gives us some pretty good depth.”
Quarterbacks Hidde and Stellrecht combined to complete 4-of-11 pass attempts for 44 yards, with Schroeder making two catches for 20 yards.
Two weeks into conference play, New Richmond, Hudson, Menomonie and Eau Claire North are all tied at the top at 2-0 each. The Tigers will look to maintain their share of first place when they host winless Superior this Friday night at 7 p.m.
Larson said in this league, you can’t afford to overlook any team.
“You can't scoreboard watch,” he warned. “You just have to focus on your stuff because everyone in this league is good regardless of what they've done in the previous weeks. Hopefully that's a good lesson for us to learn so it won’t come back to bite us.”
