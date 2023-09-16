New Richmond football coach Reggie Larson isn’t about to let a 48-8 thrashing of winless Superior go to the Tigers’ head.
“It's one day at a time,” Larson said Friday night after the Tigers’ fifth straight win to start the season. “It's not even one game at a time. It's one day at a time. How are we going to go win practice today? How are we going to go win practice the next day? And then how are we going to go win the day on Friday night. If that's our mentality, hopefully we can just keep getting better.”
The Tigers definitely got better as the game went on Friday night. After back-to-back illegal procedure penalties on their first possession pushed them into a 4th-and-24 at midfield, the Tigers scored touchdowns on their next five possessions of the first half, four from 25 yards or longer, to institute a running clock at the break.
Joe Hoeppner busted up the middle on first down for a 31-yard touchdown run on the Tigers’ second possession of the game, and one play after Javen Holzbauer recovered a Superior fumble on the ensuing kickoff at the Spartan 25 yard-line, Reis Hidde found Catcher Langeness in the back of the end zone for a 14-0 lead.
Hidde and Langeness hooked up again, this time from 36-yards out, on the first play of the second quarter before Hidde hit Aidan Eckert down the sideline for a 57-yard gain down to the Spartan four to set up Hoeppner’s second touchdown carry of the game.
Eckert caught a short pass from Nate Stellrecht on the Tigers’ next possession and weaved his way through the Spartan defense for a touchdown, and just like that, it was a 35-0 game with 3 minutes, 53 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Larson said it was nice to see the number of big plays coming from a variety of players.
“We’ve got kids that can run, and there's more than just one of them,” he said. “We’ve got a bunch of different guys and I think it makes us balanced and somewhat difficult to defend. And it keeps things exciting for us and it keeps a lot of guys happy. And hopefully we can keep that balance moving forward.”
The Tigers kept things going after the break by taking the second half kick and marching 71 yards, highlighted by a 35-yard run on a jet sweep by Alex Aune, to score on a one-yard sneak by Hidde before Larson pulled the starters.
The Spartans got a touchdown and two-point conversion against the Tiger JV players with 3:53 remaining, but Tiger sophomore Hunter Beyer put an exclamation point on the win with his first varsity touchdown run from 62-yards away. The Tigers took a knee on the extra point attempt to make the final 48-8.
Larson said he gives the JV players a lot of credit for the way they performed.
“That's the second time they've been on the field this year,” he noted. “They did a nice job getting lined up and playing faster. Those kids are getting better. They work really hard at practice, and they deserve a lot of credit because they go and make our guys better, while also in turn making themselves better, as it showed tonight.”
The Tigers finished with 415 total yards while holding the Spartans to just 99. Hidde completed 6-of-7 pass attempts for 133 yards and two touchdowns, while Stellrecht completed his only attempt for 45 yards and a score.
Eckert finished with three catches for 113 yards and a touchdown, and Langeness had two catches– both for touchdowns– totaling 61 yards.
Beyer’s 62-yard touchdown run made him the leading rusher in a balanced Tiger attack that totaled 237 yards on the ground. Hoeppner finished with 46 yards and two touchdowns on four carries, Miles Burke added 38 yards on six attempts, Ethan Panek had 36 yards on nine touches, and Aune contributed 35 yards on his jet sweep.
Defensively, Kyle Germain registered five tackles and Andy Johnson had a sack and two tackles for loss while Dennis Rock had a tackle for loss and Alex Saumer had an interception.
New Richmond’s win, coupled with Hudson’s 46-22 victory over previously undefeated Menomonie, leaves the Tigers and Raiders tied for first place in the Big Rivers Conference at 3-0 each. New Richmond, now 5-0 overall, will visit Chippewa Falls (1-2, 2-3) next week while Hudson, 4-1 overall, travels to Eau Claire Memorial (0-3, 1-4).
Larson said while it feels great to be 5-0, the Tigers can’t get too far ahead of themselves.
“I don't know if I’ve ever been 5-0 in my career, and honestly I really don't care,” he said. “We're playing Chippewa Falls next week. It gets really easy to start looking ahead, but that's how you get popped. That's something that we've really talked a lot about. In the Big Rivers, no game is going to be given to you, you’ve got to go out and earn wins.”
