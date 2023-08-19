The St. Croix Central amassed the largest point total scored by a Wisconsin high school team in Friday’s games across the state. The Panthers rang up 70 points in a 70-0 non-conference win at Spencer-Columbus.
The question for the Panthers is, how do you improve upon such a dynamic performance to open the season?
Panther coach John Tackmann was quick to point out that the Middle Border Conference teams went 6-2 in their opening week of games and that the conference will be quite strong this season. He said the Panthers will need to be ready to be challenged every week.
Tackmann said the challenges for the Panthers begin this Friday when they play at home against Elk Mound. The Mounders are coming off a 25-14 win over Spooner. There will also be added distraction to the home opener, with the Panthers unveiling their new stadium and the 1988 state championship team being honored during the game.
The Panthers could do no wrong in Friday’s game against Spencer-Columbus, a team that didn’t win a game last season. They scored in nearly every way imaginable with the offense generating seven touchdowns, the defense two and special teams one.
The success of the offense was made possible by powerful play by the offensive line. They allowed Sam Fischer and Noah Nusbaum to run freely between the tackles. Nusbaum gained 114 yards on 15 carries and Fischer 56 yards on eight carries. They both rushed for two touchdowns.
The passing game worked just as slickly. Quarterback Caden Wester completed all three of his passes– all to Mason Sullivan– including touchdown strikes of 23 and 10 yards.
The defense first chipped into the scoring when Sullivan intercepted a pass with three minutes left in the first half, returning it down the sideline 15 yards for a score. That expanded the lead to 42-0. Nusbaum scored the final touchdown of the first half on a three-yard blast, putting the Panthers ahead 49-0.
That substantial lead meant the coaches could substitute freely. The starters rarely got onto the field in the second half, other than on special teams. Brekkin Ponath intercepted a pass and carried it down the sideline for a touchdown three minutes into the second half. With 3:45 left in the third quarter Jayden Boyce broke free down the left sideline for a 45-yard touchdown.
The final score came when the Panthers blocked a punt in the end zone. Aaron Hage recovered the ball for his first varsity touchdown.
The defensive reserves also came up with a nice stop late in the game to preserve the Panthers’ shutout.
Tackmann said special teams were one of the focuses of the game for the Panthers. That included Max Waters hitting all 10 of his extra point kicks.
