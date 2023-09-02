Falling behind 24-0 in the first half was not what the St. Croix Central football team had planned for its Middle Border Conference opener at Rice Lake Friday night.
The Panthers tried to battle back from that slow start, scoring two touchdowns in the final three minutes of the first half to trim Rice Lake’s lead to 32-14. The Panthers scored again on their first chance of the second half, making the score 32-20. That’s as close as Central could get, losing 38-20.
Central is back in action this Friday, hosting Osceola. The Chieftains were defeated by Prescott 22-13 in their MBC opener on Friday.
Central coach John Tackmann said he was pleased with how the Panthers played in the second and third quarters, but said the first and fourth quarter efforts were well below expectations. Rice Lake coach Dan Hill is a master of deception and the Warriors’ offense often had the Panthers confused on who had the ball. Rice Lake’s first touchdown was a 43-yard keeper around left end by the Warrior quarterback.
Central also had several major blunders on special teams that were costly. A bad snap on a punt resulted in a first quarter safety, allowing Rice Lake to extend its lead from 6-0 to 8-0. The second big blunder came after a nice Central defensive stand midway through the second quarter. Rice Lake ran a fake punt that completely fooled the Panthers. Rice Lake’s punter was able to run 69 yards for a touchdown that pushed the Warriors’ lead to 24-0.
The 24-0 margin was a stunner for the Panthers, after they outscored their first two opponents by a 112-0 combined margin. Friday the Panthers had stretches where the offense looked competent. They had a 71-yard drive that culminated in a 41-yard scoring pass from quarterback Kaden Wester to receiver Mason Sullivan with 2:32 left in the first half.
Unfortunately, Rice Lake answered with an 80-yard drive. Most of that acreage was covered on passes of 27 and 32 yards. That was the first of two touchdowns in the final minute of the first half.
Central responded with a 56-yard drive. The first play of the drive was a 33-yard pass from Wester to Noah Nusbaum. It set up a 16-yard scoring pass from Wester to Sullivan, making the halftime score 32-14.
The Panthers opened the second half with a nice defensive stand, forcing a Rice Lake punt. The Panthers followed with a 56-yard scoring drive. Halfback Sam Fischer carried the ball on nearly every play of the drive, including the five-yard touchdown with 4:25 left in the third quarter that made the score 32-20. Fischer led Central with 84 yards rushing on 18 carries. Nusbaum rushed for 55 yards on nine carries. Between the second and third quarters, the Panthers had more than 200 yards of offense.
Rice Lake answered that drive with a 65-yard scoring drive to complete the game’s scoring.
Tackmann said there were parts of Central’s defense he thought played well, including the linebackers, defensive ends and tackle Brody Peissig in that group. He said Rice Lake added some new twists to its passing attack for this game, saying the coaching staff should have been better prepared for those possibilities.
Tackmann said the Panthers need to be better prepared for this sort of battle every week in the MBC. He said Rice Lake benefitted from playing its two non-conference games against teams from the Big Rivers Conference.
