The ability to win games in the most pressurized situations is often what sets teams apart.
That’s been the case for the Somerset football team. A week after beating Prescott with a late touchdown, 44-36, the Spartans faced an overtime finish at Ellsworth on Friday. The Spartans covered the 25 yards in the overtime to get the initial touchdown, along with a successful two point conversion, to go ahead 30-22. Ellsworth was also able to score its touchdown. Ellsworth had a false start penalty on its two-point attempt, moving the ball back to the 8-yard line and forcing the Panthers to throw. Ellsworth tried a sideline pass, but Somerset safety Kane Donnelly knocked down the pass to preserve Somerset’s 30-28 victory.
The win puts the Spartans into a tie for second place in the Middle Border Conference, sharing 2-1 records with Baldwin-Woodville and St. Croix Central. The Spartans are 3-2 overall this season.
Somerset coach Joe Hutter said the ability to win close games in a conference as strong as the MBC is the result of the Spartan players understanding the importance of their role in the team concept. He said the players’ understanding of the long-term plan for a game is critical.
“Things aren’t always going to go right, but we have to trust they will get fixed,” Hutter said.
Hutter said the Spartan offensive line was a perfect example of that. The Spartans opened the game with a 72-yard scoring drive, with much of the yardage gained by blasting fullback Cayman Gebheim through holes created by the offensive line. That’s how the game ended too, with the line creating seams for Gebheim to run through on the three overtime plays.
The opening drive was completed on an eight-yard touchdown pass from Donnelly to Jack Krier.
Krier was another of the Spartans who stepped up in this game. He led the team with five receptions for 83 yards and two touchdowns and he also intercepted an Ellsworth pass.
Ellsworth cut Somerset’s lead to 8-6 later in the first quarter on an 18-yard interception return by Nash Kuhl. Ellsworth built a 14-8 lead on a 58-yard drive in the second quarter.
Krier’s interception got the ball back for the Spartans in the final minutes of the second quarter. On the final play of the first half, Donnelly lofted a pass to the end zone, where Dylan Leccia made a 10-yard touchdown catch. Krier caught a pass for the two-point conversion, giving Somerset a 16-14 lead at the break.
Ellsworth opened the second half with a 65-yard drive, scoring on a quarterback sneak that put the Panthers in front, 22-16.
The Spartans answered right back with a 65-yard drive. The scoring play came on a bubble screen to Krier that covered 41 yards, tying the score at 22-22.
Ellsworth replied with a long kickoff return and a Spartan penalty that put the Panthers 23 yards from the Somerset goal line. Ellsworth drove to the Somerset 3-yard line, where the Somerset defense rose up to get the stop. Hutter said that effort by the defense was one of the turning points in the game.
Neither team was able to score in the fourth quarter, though Somerset had a drive that reached the Ellsworth 7, before the Spartans were rebuffed.
Somerset had a well-balanced game, gaining 153 yards through the air and 171 on the ground. Gebheim was the battering ram in the running game, finishing with 168 yards on 30 carries. Donnelly completed 8-16 passes for 153 yards.
This was Somerset’s first win over Ellsworth since 2018.
