The long-standing reputation of the Northwestern football team is one of power football. The Somerset football team saw that the Tigers are built for power in 2023 Friday night at Seibel Field as Northwestern overpowered the Spartans 30-20 in Somerset’s initial home game of the season.
After going 1-1 in nonconference play, the Spartans begin Middle Border Conference play this Friday when they travel to Baldwin-Woodville. Like Northwestern, Baldwin-Woodville was ranked in the top six in their division in the first state rankings of the season. After facing a team that relied on power running on Friday, Somerset will face a different type of offense this Friday.
“Baldwin has a really good passing game,” said Somerset coach Joe Hutter. He said the B-W coaches scrapped their former defensive system for one that allows their athletes to be active to make more plays.
For Somerset, the things that worked so well offensively in the season-opening win over Bloomer were largely taken away by Northwestern.
“They were committing seven, if not eight players to the box,” Hutter said.
Northwestern also took away Somerset’s deep passing game. The Spartans were able to react to that by hitting a number of short-range throws.
“We’ve got to pass at all three levels, not just the long ones,” Hutter said. “That’s the other part of the passing game we need to take advantage of.”
Somerset quarterback Kane Donnelly completed 10 of his 21 pass attempts for 148 yards. Two shorter passes went for touchdowns as Nick Tollackson and Josh White made nice moves after the catch to reach the end zone.
Tollackson’s score was the only one in the first quarter. Northwestern began to flex its muscles in the second quarter and the game was tied 14-14 at halftime. Northwestern was able to get to the edge for touchdowns of 35 and 45 yards in the third quarter. The Spartans got a 16-yard touchdown from Caymen Gebheim with 4:36 left in the game, but a missed pass on the two-point conversion left it at a two-score lead for Northwestern.
Gebheim was Somerset’s leading rusher with 83 yards on 16 carries. Jack Krier was Somerset’s leading receiver with three catches for 46 yards.
The Spartans couldn’t find a way to stop Northwestern’s power offense. The Tigers moved a guard to running back and their two leading rushers combined for 181 yards. The Tigers also caught the Spartans by surprise by hitting a couple deep passes during the first half.
