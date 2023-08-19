By taking the game’s opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown, the Somerset football team gave notice of its big-play ability. The Spartans continued to flash that big-play acumen in rolling up a 56-14 non-conference win at Bloomer in the season-opener on Friday.
The first five Somerset touchdowns all were on big plays, covering 85, 55, 73, 31 and 47 yards. Those were all scored in the first half as the Spartans rolled up a 40-8 lead.
Somerset coach Joe Hutter said the big plays were a product of the offense pounding the ball up the middle with fullback Caymen Gebheim.
“Caymen is the hammer and if (the opposing defense) collapses, we can get to the outside,” Hutter said.
Gebheim finished the game with 88 yards rushing and he scored the two Somerset touchdowns of the second half.
In all phases of the offense, the Spartans executed well for a first game of the season. Quarterback Kane Donnelly and receiver Dylan Leccia were unstoppable as they connected on four passes that covered 127 yards and produced two touchdowns.
The Spartans showed that they have speed available in the backfield. Blake Fox showed his acceleration when he broke away for a 73-yard run early in the second quarter. Josh White broke free for a 31-yard touchdown run down the sideline later in the second quarter.
The play that got Somerset started was the opening kickoff. Jack Krier fielded the ball near the left sideline. He cut across the grain and picked up blocks as he raced up the right sideline for the 85-yard touchdown. Hutter said the blockers all did their assignments to make the play possible.
“Jack’s been working really hard. He is really fast,” Hutter said.
The Spartans were able to limit Bloomer to 14 points, but the defense didn’t always shine. Hutter said the defense played fast and aggressive, but said the defense was inconsistent. That showed mainly on running plays that got to the perimeter in the first half.
Hutter said he was pleased with how the reserves handled themselves when given game time in the second half. He said the second team offense performed well in running down the clock in the fourth quarter and the reserve defense produced a nice stop.
The Spartans will face a much stronger challenge this Friday when they play in their home opener against Northwestern. Northwestern opened the season with a 36-6 win over Ashland and is a perennial playoff team. Hutter said he expects Northwestern to play a physical style that will center around a power-based running attack.
