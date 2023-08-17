After graduating most of its linemen on both sides of the ball from the 2022 season, the Somerset football team will see significant changes up front in 2023.
Joe Hutter, in his second year as the Spartans’ head coach after serving as the team’s defensive coordinator, said there are players who can grow into the vacated starting roles. The Spartans graduated four of their starting offensive linemen, plus all of their defensive line and linebacker starters. There are nine seniors who lead the Spartans into battle this season, among the 64 players on the roster.
“The seniors will all contribute in some way,” Hutter said.
One of the challenges for the coaches will be replacing the production of 2023 graduate Andy Rojas. Rojas was a major contributor on both sides of the ball, as a running back/receiver on offense and as the veteran leader of the secondary on defense.
Coach Hutter said the Spartans return a number of players who will combine to take up Rojas’ touches on offense. That will be led by senior Caymen Gebheim, who led the Spartans with 700 yards rushing last year.
“Caymen will be our hammer. He’s a big, athletic kid who plays with a lot of aggression,” Hutter said of Gebheim, who is also one of the premier track athletes in the Middle Border Conference.
The Spartans are one of five MBC teams that return their quarterback. Junior Kane Donnelly passed for 1,158 yards and rushed for 546 yards as a sophomore starter. Hutter said this will be the first time in many years that Somerset returns its quarterback, giving the offense a jump start over previous seasons.
“Physically he’s matured and he understands the game much better than as a sophomore,” Hutter said of his quarterback.
Also returning to the offense is the Spartans’ top receiving threat, 6-4 senior Dylan Leccia. His receptions covered 413 yards last season. He was also one of the top punters in the area. Caeden Kreibich also returns at receiver.
Other players who will get the ball in their hands this season include Jack Krier, Jayden Patterson, Josh White and Nick Tollackson. Tollackson will take on a bigger role on defense, moving from end to inside linebacker.
The Spartans start the season with a non-conference game this Friday at Bloomer. Hutter said his team heads into the opener in a good place, after playing “aggressive and fast,” in the team’s scrimmage.
Hutter said he expects the race for the title in the MBC to be a weekly battle this season.
“Every team in the conference has gotten better in some way. This is as strong as the conference has been in awhile. Every game will be a dogfight,” Hutter predicted.
He said the teams that didn’t reach the playoffs last season, including the Spartans, were on the younger side. He said those teams had younger players who were doing their learning at the varsity level, instead in junior varsity games. He said that will make those players more prepared for the varsity level this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to crichardson@orourkemediagroup.com.